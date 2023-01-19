5 Health Benefits of Garlic, According to Registered Dietitians

From helping reduce the risk of cancer to promoting heart health and longevity, scientific evidence has shown that garlic can be an important food to keep in regular rotation. Garlic has been used for centuries by cultures around the globe for its medicinal properties, according to the National Institutes of Health—and for good reason.

"Although garlic is not a magic bullet, research suggests that as part of a balanced eating plan, garlic offers several health benefits", said Elizabeth Ward, MS, RD.

Many studies on garlic were performed on supplements and extracts but "eating good-old normal garlic also has powerful benefits", said Dawn Jackson Blatner, RDN.

Check out these top health benefits that can come from adding a little garlic to your daily diet.

(Related: 4 Unexpected Health Benefits of Pumpkins, Say Dietitians)