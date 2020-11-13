Can You Eat Your Way to Better Immunity?

Turmeric and vitamin C boosters recently joined hand sanitiser in the category of hyper-popular products. In the search for any and every type of armour to feel their best, people are stocking up on superfoods and supplements. But to what avail? Can your diet really lead to a stronger immune system?
To some degree, yes. But it takes a little more planning than just grabbing a juice shot from the shop.
How Your Immune System Works
Quick biology refresher: Your immune system is a complex network of cells and proteins that serves as your body's first (and best) line of defence against harmful viruses and bacteria. To strengthen it, you want to focus on other areas of wellness—in this case, nutrition—that directly affect the network.
Why does what you eat matter? In addition to macronutrients, like protein, your immune system needs sufficient levels of crucial micronutrients, as they work together to sound the alarms and fend off an invader immediately. But relying on high doses of just one micronutrient (say, vitamin C) isn't enough to protect you, says Adrian Gombart, PhD, a professor of biochemistry and biophysics at the Linus Pauling Institute at Oregon State University, who studies immunity. That's because you need a range of strengths within your army, not just a single hero—which means diversifying your diet.
In addition to macronutrients, like protein, your immune system needs sufficient levels of crucial micronutrients, as they work together to sound the alarms and fend off invaders immediately.
Adrian Gombart, PhD, a professor of biochemistry and biophysics at the Linus Pauling Institute at Oregon State University
The good news is that doing so is a lot simpler than it sounds. It all comes down to loading up on nutrient-dense foods and getting the recommended intake of vitamins and minerals, without driving yourself crazy (stress can weaken your immunity) or falling for fads (which often forbid helpful food groups). Here's how.
Target the Micro Heroes
Instead of scooping up every "booster" your local health food spot offers, focus on these four expert-recommended micronutrients:
Scale Back on Saboteurs
What you don't take in is as important as what you do. Minimise these immunity busters for maximum defence.
All About the Extras
There's no harm in tapping into anti-inflammatory "superfoods", like turmeric and ginger. But it's important to make sure your diet is well rounded versus forming a false sense of security from any one ingredient or supplement, says Wallace. Think of it this way: You wouldn't wear a mask in public but neglect to wash your hands once you get home.
If you're worried you're still coming up short on the nutrition front, feel free to pop a multivitamin, says Gombart. Real food is always better, but a little extra armour never hurt anyone.