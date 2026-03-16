Training Shoes vs Running Shoes: What's the Difference and Which Should You Wear?
Buying Guide
Running and training shoes support different types of movement, and knowing the distinction is essential to getting the best results from every workout.
Whether you're a runner, a gym-goer or both, you need the right gear to support your hard work and help you feel your best. But with so many options for athletic shoes on the market, it can be difficult to determine whether training or running shoes will be better for your chosen activity.
You might be tempted to just grab your most comfortable pair of sneakers on your way out the door, but wearing the wrong shoe type for your workout can increase your risk of injury.
What's the difference between training shoes and running shoes? While cross-training shoes and running shoes have some similarities, running shoes provide the appropriate cushioning needed for long distances, while training shoes support a greater range of movement patterns.
When it comes to training shoes vs running shoes, here's how to choose the perfect option for your next workout.
Quick takeaways
- Running shoes are designed for forward motion and long-distance cushioning.
- Training shoes support lateral movement, lifting and multidirectional workouts.
- Wearing the wrong shoe can increase injury risk and reduce performance.
- Choose running shoes for miles, and choose training shoes for the gym and HIIT workouts.
What Are Running Shoes?
Running comes with lots of physical and mental health benefits, from reducing anxiety to increasing lung capacity. But the repeated impact of your feet hitting the ground can put stress on your body and lead to injury if you're not wearing the right gear.
Running shoes are designed to provide shock absorption and support forward movement while remaining lightweight so you can fly across the road or track. They also have more midsole cushioning and arch support than training shoes, which can help protect against overuse injuries like stress fractures.
When to Wear Running Shoes
It might seem obvious, but running shoes are specifically designed for running, so you should wear them when you run. The only exception is if you're running short distances on a treadmill to warm up before weight training; you may choose to wear your cross-training shoes if you're running less than a mile. If you're running longer distances on the road or treadmill, choose a pair of lightweight road-running shoes. For speed workouts or tempo runs, many runners prefer a lighter, more responsive shoe, while more cushioned options are often favoured for recovery runs and higher-mileage days. If you're running outdoors, you should have a pair of trail running shoes, which provide increased protection on rough terrain.
What to Look for in Running Shoes
- Comfort and fit: Make sure to try on your running shoes towards the end of the day in your typical moisture-wicking running socks. The toe box should be roomy enough for you to wiggle and stretch, and the heel collar shouldn't rub or slip on your heel. They should feel just right from the get-go; don't rely on a break-in period.
- Cushioning and responsiveness: Aim for a shoe with plenty of midsole cushioning, especially if you're running long distances. Cushioning absorbs impact and reduces stress on your body, while responsiveness refers to how quickly the shoe returns energy to help you move forward. For example, the innovative Nike Zoom cushioning system is designed to balance impact protection with energy return. A good rule of thumb is that your shoes should feel protective without feeling unstable or overly soft underfoot.
- Lightweight feel: You don't want your running shoes to slow you down, so choose a pair with a lightweight construction, without sacrificing cushioning where you need it most.
- Traction and protection: If you'll be running on a trail, look for shoes with deeper lugs and more durable uppers.
- The right heel-to-toe drop: Traditional running shoes have a heel-to-toe drop of 10 millimetres or more, which comes from the added cushioning in the heel. You'll want that if you tend to strike aggressively on your heel, but if you strike more with your mid or forefoot, or if you have chronic knee problems, opt for a lower heel-to-toe drop.
What Are Cross-Training Shoes?
Training shoes are capable of supporting a wide range of movements, from lateral plyometric moves to squats on the spot to quick direction changes. Training shoes are typically flatter, with a lower heel-to-toe drop and greater flexibility. They're also designed to provide more stability. For example, the Nike Metcon line helps optimise stability during heavy lifting.
When to Wear Training Shoes
Training shoes are effective for a wide range of activities, including:
- High-intensity interval training (HIIT)
- Outdoor training bootcamps
- Weightlifting
- Strength training
- Plyometrics
- Agility training
- Basketball, volleyball and tennis
- Aerobics classes
- CrossFit
- Zumba and dance classes
- Some yoga classes (optional)
What to Look For in Training Shoes
The best cross-training shoes will depend on your activity, but in general, you should look for the following:
- Comfort and fit: Make sure you can move your toes, your heel doesn't slip and your foot doesn't stretch out the upper. Go for the pair with the best initial feel instead of relying on a break-in period.
- Arch support: Choose shoes with enough cushioning to support your arch, reducing the chances of a sprain.
- Stability: Wide, thick outsoles will keep your foot in place when you move from side to side.
- Firm heel support: This helps provide ankle stability during weightlifting.
- Durable and supportive uppers: Look for materials that provide extra support and protection.
Why One Shoe Can't Do Everything
Shoes are designed around movement patterns. Running shoes excel at repetitive forward motion. Some are designed to be lightweight and flexible for faster efforts, while others feature thicker midsoles and maximum cushioning for long runs or recovery days, according to Harvard Health. On the other hand, training shoes have firmer cushioning and prioritise stability and control for side-to-side movement.
Wearing cross-training shoes for a run, for instance, may not only be uncomfortable but may lead to injuries, as you won't have as much cushioning to absorb your steps.
Running Shoes and Training Shoes, Compared
Running shoes
- Support forward movement
- More midsole cushioning
- Higher heel-to-toe drop
- More lightweight and breathable
Training Shoes
- Support multi-directional movement
- Firm heel cushioning
- Lower heel-to-toe drop
- More durable
Which Shoe to Wear for Your Workout
- Long runs or treadmill miles: Running shoes
- Weightlifting or HIIT: Training shoes
- Mixed workouts: Choose based on the dominant movement
Frequently Asked Questions
Can you wear training shoes for running?
Unless you're running a short distance less than one mile, it's generally not a good idea to wear training shoes for running. Not only can training shoes be heavier and more cumbersome, but they also don't have sufficient cushioning to absorb the shock of repeatedly pounding your feet into the pavement. Running in training shoes can increase your chances of plantar fasciitis (inflammation of the band of tissue that runs along the sole of the foot).
Can you wear running shoes for training?
Running shoes don't provide enough stability and support for lateral movements, so they're not recommended for training at the gym. Doing plyometric moves in running shoes, particularly if they involve side-to-side movement, can increase your chance of injury.
Are running or training shoes better for walking?
A running shoe will provide you with more support and cushioning for walking long distances than a training shoe. If you're just going for a short, casual stroll, any type of comfortable shoe is fine. But if you're race walking, marathon walking, hiking or walking long distances, a running shoe will be a better bet.
Should you wear training shoes or running shoes for HIIT?
High-intensity interval training sometimes involves moving in all different directions and often relies heavily on plyometrics. Training shoes are designed to stabilise your feet when you move from side to side or land from a jump, so they're much better suited for HIIT workouts than running shoes are.
Can one pair of shoes work for both running and training?
While one pair of shoes can technically be used for both, it's generally not recommended. This is because running shoes and training shoes serve different purposes: Running shoes are heavily cushioned to support forward motion, and training shoes have less cushion and more stability to support lateral movement. Using one pair of shoes for both activities can increase your injury risk and wear out your shoes more quickly. With that being said, there are cross-training shoe options that can work for light workout sessions that involve both training and running.