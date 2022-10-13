Derrick Henry Shares His Fitness Motivation

Trained Podcast: Harness Your Drive With Derrick Henry
Coaching
They don't call him "King Henry" for nothing. This NFL running back shares what keeps him motivated to keep improving.
Trained is a podcast exploring the cutting edge of holistic fitness.
Derrick Henry loves working out—and not just because he's heading into his seventh NFL season. The gym is where he finds inspiration, passion and pride. On this episode, he and host Jaclyn Byrer geek out over their fitness favourites. The Tennessee Titans running back also shares how his family has motivated him through ups and downs, how he found success despite the people who said he wouldn't, and how all of us—whether we're dreaming of running a half-marathon or determined to try out a new fitness class—can push past doubt and achieve our goals.
"Any time you want to do something along your journey or along this life that you feel attracts you, go chase that and do it and do it with a relentless effort each and every day".
Derrick Henry
Nike athlete and running back for the Tennessee Titans
Have a question about mindset, movement, nutrition, recovery or sleep? Have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Jaclyn at trained@nike.com and she'll see what she can do.