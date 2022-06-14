How to Be a Good Coach for Yourself, According to Coaching Expert Margaret Moore

Let's get one thing clear: Coaches aren't just for athletes. This might be brand-new information to some of us. But Margaret Moore, aka "Coach Meg", has been helping people from all walks of life discover their strengths and identify opportunities to maximise their potential—on the job, in relationships and in life—for over 20 years. The former biotech exec founded the Wellcoaches School of Coaching in 2000 to help wellness professionals best serve their patients. Since then, she's added leaders, front-line healthcare workers and now all of us to her list of students. On this episode, the Coach's Coach discusses her expertise with host Ryan Flaherty, Nike senior director of performance, detailing what effective coaching really means; how leaning into doubt, or "our shadow", can help us reveal patterns we need to change; and why organising our minds can set us up for sustainable success (plus, how to do it). She also shares her story of not making it and how we can all be better coaches for ourselves, kids, mentees or even friends.