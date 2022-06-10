2 Best Ways to Dry Your Shoes Without Damaging Them

Whether your shoes get soaked during a rainy weather run or a periodic cleaning, you'll want to dry them completely before you get on the treadmill or hit the trail again.

Wet shoes (and socks) aren't just uncomfortably squishy—they're also more likely to cause blisters and they create the perfect environment for mould to grow.But dedicated athletes don't have time to wait around for their athletics shoes to dry.

If you're ready to resume your training, here's how you can get your shoes to dry faster, without damaging them or altering their fit.