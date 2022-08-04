The Best Plus-Size Sports Bras From Nike

Think of a good sports bra as the foundation of your fitness routine. When you find a sports bra that fits well and feels right, you can show up feeling secure and ready to conquer whatever workout is in store. Nike sports bras come in three different support levels—light-support, medium-support and high-support—and you'll find sizes ranging from XS (A to C cup) through 3X (F to G cup).

So, if you're shopping for a new, plus-size sports bra, how do you know which styles or support levels are right for you?

(Related: The Best Nike High-Support Sports Bras to Try)