The Best Men's Training Shorts by Nike to Shop Now

The Best Training Shorts for Men by Nike to Shop Now
Buying Guide
These men's training shorts are designed for a variety of workouts and activities.
Finding a pair of gym shorts with the right fabric, features and fit can help level up your next workout. The best men's training shorts will not only look good at the gym—they'll also reduce chafing, wick away sweat and help circulate airflow to keep you cool and dry.
Check out this round-up of the best men's training shorts by Nike for a range of activities and workouts. From longer, lined gym shorts to minimalist short shorts, this buying guide has a pair of men's workout shorts for you.
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The Best Men's Training Shorts by Nike
1. Men's Nike Pro Training Shorts
The Nike Pro line of apparel—including shorts—features professional-grade training gear built for the toughest workouts. When searching for a pair of training shorts, keep an eye out for high-quality waistbands that stay put during vigorous movement.
Nike Pro shorts contain high-performance design elements like durable and adjustable waistbands for a custom fit, lightweight and stretchy materials and hem vents that make the shorts extra flexible for a full range of motion.
Most Nike Pro shorts also feature Nike Dri-FIT Technology, which moves sweat away from the skin to keep you dry and comfortable as you run, walk, jump and move through any workout. Consider pairing unlined Nike Pro training shorts with a pair of Nike Pro Dri-FIT compression shorts underneath to help reduce chafing and add support.
(Related: The Best Nike Underwear for Men)
2. Men's Running Shorts
From half tights to split shorts to mid-length, brief-lined pairs, Nike running shorts for men come in a range of styles. For the least amount of fabric, opt for a pair of lightweight running shorts with a 2 inch (approx. 5cm) inseam. These shorts can be a great choice for racing or high-intensity workouts that call for breathability and speed.
For a bit more coverage, Nike men's running shorts also come in 4, 5 and 7 inch (approx. 10, 13 and 18 cm) inseam varieties—some without lining and others with built-in briefs. For runners who prefer more support underneath their shorts but want to keep their running wardrobe simple, go for a pair of versatile, two-in-one training shorts that contain a tight, inner base layer. Bonus: the built-in tights contain a hidden pocket to store your phone.
If you're most comfortable in tight-fitting bottoms, consider running in Nike half tights. The Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift Tights, for example, feature sweat-wicking properties, stretch-woven fabric, multiple pockets and an adjustable, ventilated waistband. They're sleek and lightweight, which makes them well-suited for race day.
(Related: The Best Nike Running Shorts for Men)
3. Men's Basketball Shorts
Basketball shorts should be roomy and flexible, allowing for maximum mobility without weighing you down. Nike offers a variety of lengths and hemlines to help you find the right level of coverage. Look for adjustable, elastic waistbands that allow for a customisable fit.
To dress like the pros, check out Nike Basketball shorts inspired by top Nike signature athletes, like Giannis Antetokounmpo.
4. Men's Yoga Shorts
To gear up for your yoga practice, it's important to have apparel that stretches. Some yoga enthusiasts prefer shorts with soft, body-hugging material that provides light compression and a tight fit, while others may want something that feels loose and flowy.
You can get the best of both worlds with Nike men's yoga shorts. Some feature an inner layer of smooth Nike Infinalon fabric that provides gentle compression and a loose outer layer that wicks away sweat.
5. Men's Football Shorts
Football shorts tend to be shorter and tighter than pairs for other sports, like basketball. Instead, shorts designed for the football pitch enable breathability and movement. The Nike Stadium collection and Nike Strike football shorts both feature Nike Dri-FIT Technology and are modelled after the design that Nike professional teams and athletes wear on the pitch.
For men's training shorts that can go from the pitch to the pub, opt for a comfortable, versatile pair of Nike Club Fleece shorts with a relaxed fit and convenient pockets. Some pairs feature national team logos to rep your favourite team.
6. Men's Golf Shorts
Preparing for a day on the green? If the forecast calls for short-ready weather, suit up in a pair of Nike golf shorts.
It's always a good idea to check the dress code at the golf course where you plan to play. Nike golf shorts for men are designed to fit golf-course etiquette and look polished, while also providing high-performance benefits.
For example, the Nike Dri-FIT UV Chino Shorts feature sweat-wicking Nike Dri-FIT fabric, a grippy stripe on the inside of the waistband to keep your shirt tucked in and provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun in areas covered by the garment. Two hand pockets, two back pockets and a tee pocket provide plenty of room to stash your stuff.
Consider pairing Nike golf shorts with a Nike golf belt to complete the look.
7. Men's Tennis Shorts
One of the most important features of a pair of tennis shorts is the pockets. NikeCourt tennis shorts are designed to secure tennis balls in the pockets for easy access during play. With inseams ranging from 7 to 11 inches (approx. 18 to 28 cm), you can find the most comfortable fit for you. No matter what length, each style features convenient pockets and moisture-wicking materials.
For a super-sleek and stretchy pair, go with the NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage Shorts. These feature slightly angled pleats at the bottom of each pocket, which expand to let tennis balls drop in with ease. Plus, they have elongated, overlapping hem vents that are designed to give players ultimate side-to-side mobility.
Words by Emily DiNuzzo