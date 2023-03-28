Skip to main content
      Football
        2. /
      Clothing
        3. /
        4. /
      Shorts

      Nigeria 2022/23 Stadium
      Nigeria 2022/23 Stadium Men's Nike Dri-FIT Woven Football Shorts
      Nigeria 2022/23 Stadium
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Woven Football Shorts
      Nike Sportswear F.C. Barcelona
      Nike Sportswear F.C. Barcelona Men's Shorts
      Nike Sportswear F.C. Barcelona
      Men's Shorts
      €54.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Men's Dri-FIT Global Football Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Men's Dri-FIT Global Football Shorts
      €24.99
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Men's Football Shorts
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Men's Football Shorts
      €34.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike Men's Football Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Men's Football Shorts
      €39.99
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Elite
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Elite Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Knit Football Shorts
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Elite
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Knit Football Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Men's Knit Football Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Men's Knit Football Shorts
      €19.99
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Elite
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Elite Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Knit Football Shorts
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Elite
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Knit Football Shorts
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Third
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      €39.99
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Match Home/Away
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Match Home/Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shorts
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Match Home/Away
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shorts
      Atlético Madrid Strike
      Atlético Madrid Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Atlético Madrid Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Netherlands 2020 Stadium Home
      Netherlands 2020 Stadium Home Men's Football Shorts
      Netherlands 2020 Stadium Home
      Men's Football Shorts
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      €34.99
      Tottenham Hotspur Strike
      Tottenham Hotspur Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Shorts
      Tottenham Hotspur Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Shorts
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Home
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      €39.99
      Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Stadium Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      €39.99
      Chelsea F.C. Strike
      Chelsea F.C. Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Shorts
      Chelsea F.C. Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Men's Football Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Men's Football Shorts
      €29.99
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Portugal
      Portugal Men's Knit Football Shorts
      Portugal
      Men's Knit Football Shorts
      €54.99
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Fourth
      Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      €39.99
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      €39.99
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Related Stories

      Men's football shorts: stay pitch-ready with durable gear

      Enjoy total comfort during training or complete your match-day outfit with Nike's football shorts for men. Choose shorts with replica design details like crests and patterns to get the same look as the pros on the pitch. Inspired by the world's biggest sports stars, signature details help you rep your team and display your pride, so you get an authentic look—ready to display on the pitch or in the stands.

      Keep cool and focused in football shorts for men

      The super quick-drying fabric of our men's football shorts keeps you fresher for longer. Sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology absorbs moisture and pulls it away from the skin where it can evaporate fast. Whether you're a player or fan for the day, you'll feel dry well beyond the 90 minutes. Football shorts with mesh areas provide extra airflow when you're moving. Plus, raised knit in high-heat areas—like the waistband and back of the legs—delivers extra breathability. Warm air can escape and cool air flows in to keep you cool when the temperature rises.

      Get a stretch that keeps you moving

      When you want to give a match or a training session everything you've got, you need high-performance clothing that works with your body. The lightweight fabric of our football shorts gives you the stretch you need to run your hardest while playing. Choose shorts with a data-driven design made to move as you do, so you stay comfortable during warm-ups and agility drills. Plus, the woven fabric feels smooth against your skin as you stride. Get just the right amount of coverage from men's shorts, with seams that fall above the knees or at the mid-thigh. You can bend and jump with confidence knowing we've got you covered.

      Football shorts with a fit that feels just right

      Our football shorts are designed to help you move so nothing gets in the way when the ball is at your feet. Pick standard-fit men's shorts for relaxed comfort or go for a streamlined fit with no drag to hold you back. Elastic waistbands feel smooth and comfortable, so you can focus on your performance. Look out for designs that can be tightened or loosened for extra security—shorts with hidden drawcords let you adjust your fit discreetly.

      Stash your stuff in shorts with pockets

      Our men's football shorts with convenient pockets give you a secure place to store your essentials when you're on the move. Keep your phone or headphones safe in the side pockets, or use them to warm up your hands if the temperature plummets. Shorts with extra zipped pockets let you keep keys, wallets or other valuables safe and within reach—so you can keep your head in the game.