The Best Nike High-Neck Sports Bras to Shop Now
Buying Guide
From style to support, these high-neck sports bras have got you covered.
A sports bra with a high neckline is a staple to have in any workout wardrobe. And it can easily transition to outside the gym and be worn with a pair of shorts, leggings or whatever else suits your vibe.
Since they provide coverage and a secure fit, high-neck sports bras are a great pick for high-impact and fast-moving workouts, like high-intensity interval training (HIIT), that involve multi-directional movement.
They're equally beneficial for activities that incorporate inversions, like yoga and gymnastics, so you don't have to worry about slippage while upside down. Check out the best high-neck sports bras from Nike in a range of support levels.
The Best Nike High-Neck Sports Bras With Light Support
Light-support sports bras are designed to feel soft and comfortable on the body, while providing ample support for low-impact activities like yoga, Pilates or general all-day wear. They tend to be made from lightweight, stretchy materials and feature minimal padding.
1.Nike Indy Rainbow Ladder Sports Bra
The Nike Indy Rainbow Ladder high-neck sports bra is a colourful look for your next low-impact workout, and the strappy back design offers a cool, breathable feel. The bra features removable pads, so you can adjust the shape and feel to your liking.
2.Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Indy Sports Bra
This ultra-soft, light-support sports bra is designed to fit perfectly on the body—no friction or distractions. The Nike Infinalon fabric is a stretchy material that is thinner, lighter and stronger than other Nike yarns, and it provides a smooth and gently compressive feel that hugs the body.
This bra features dual straps: one that's stretchy and soft with Infinalon ribbing and another that's thin and adjustable for when you need to tweak your fit.
The Best Nike High-Neck Sports Bras With Medium Support
If you're looking for a sports bra with a bit more support, check out a medium-support style. These bras offer more structure and control (and sometimes more padding) to support a range of activities like hiking, cycling or strength training.
1.Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh High-Neck Sports Bra
The Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Bra is the classic Nike sports bra silhouette with wide straps and breathable Nike Dri-FIT materials for quick sweat evaporation. For a slight variation on the typical Nike Swoosh Bra icon, this style offers a higher neckline and comes in three camouflage colourways.
It has a removable one-piece pad, designed not to shift as you move, and the pad pocket opens from the top, serving as a quick storage spot for a phone if you need to go hands-free.
2.Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Run Division
Similar to other Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Bras, this style features sweat-wicking fabrics, wide straps and one-piece removable padding. But this bra is designed specifically for runners.
Mesh panels along the front and back increase airflow to keep you cool on hot runs. For early morning or evening runs when the sun isn't out, it has reflective design details to keep you visible on the roads.
3.Nike Air Dri-FIT Swoosh Mock-Zip Bra
High-neck sports bra meets workout crop top: this bra features an adjustable half-zip design, so you can adjust the level of coverage and easily change out of it post-workout.
And the bra has all of the other features in a good sports bra: removable padding, breathable fabric and a soft, supportive chest band that won't pinch.
The Best Nike High-Neck Sports Bra With High Support
High-support sports bras provide the most support for high-impact activities like running or HIIT. They typically feature thicker materials and supportive design features for enhanced security.
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Alpha
The Nike Dri-FIT ADV Alpha bra is a unique statement piece of workout apparel, but it's also incredibly functional. Whether you're running, jumping or practising handstands, the chest overlay band helps minimise bounce, prevent spillage and adds an extra layer of support.
While providing high support and durability, this bra also feels lightweight, breezy and breathable. The structured stitching and moulded cups provide added structure, and you can customise the fit with adjustable straps.
Words by Hannah Singleton