At-Home Workout Equipment by Nike to Try
Buying Guide
Pick up these essentials for your next in-home sweat sesh.
You can do a variety of at-home workouts whenever you want to add more movement to your routine. And you can do anything from low-impact workouts, such as yoga and mobility work, to more intense workouts, such as high-intensity interval training, known as HIIT, and strength training.
Aside from properly warming up (and cooling down, post workout), you've got to have the right equipment to get the most out of your workout—and recovery. If you're ready to start building your at-home gym (however big or small) or looking to add to the collection of equipment you already have, consider investing in the following staples. Each piece of equipment is targeted towards movements that you may follow while doing a routine focused on mobility, strength training or recovery.
(Related: How to Warm Up Before Running, According to Experts)
4 Pieces of At-Home Workout Equipment by Nike
1.Nike Resistance Loop
If the traditional plastic mini bands constantly get caught on your legs as you're training or don't feel sturdy enough, a resistance loop is a good alternative. You can use it during your warm-up when doing moves such as lateral walks for an extra challenge or during your workouts to make sure your form is spot-on. For example, when performing squats, you can put a resistance band around your quads—just remember to push your knees out against the loop.
2.Nike Recovery Tools
There are a lot of tools that aid recovery, including foam rollers, muscle scrapers and massage sticks. But, if you want to target hard-to-reach areas and get deeper (hello, psoas release) in those muscle tissues, you need something small and round, like a recovery ball. It can help loosen up tight muscles from head to toe and, because of its compact size, it's relatively portable.
Try rolling out your feet with this ball before and after workouts to prep tissue and tendons before exercise and help increase blood flow to them when you're done.
3.Nike Resistance Band
Resistance bands are tried-and-tested pieces of equipment, as they can go anywhere with you—whether you're training outdoors, in the comfort of your home or even in a hotel room. You can do total-body workouts with a resistance band or you can split up your training by doing a lower-body resistance-band workout, for example. Additionally, you can implement them in a variety of training modalities to increase the intensity and challenge.
(Related: The Top 7 Resistance-Band Chest Exercises, According to Trainers)
4.Nike Training Mat 2.0
Whether you're doing a yoga practice, testing your stability and strength with a Pilates workout, or simply doing some recovery work, a yoga mat is a versatile tool. It'll provide cushioning for your wrists when you're in poses such as Downward-Facing Dog, so you can focus all your energy on your workout. When you're done using it, simply roll it up and stash it away.
Words by Tamara Pridgett