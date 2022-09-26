The Best Nike Gear for Lacrosse Players
Buying Guide
Play (and look) like a pro in the best Nike gear for lacrosse players.
Lacrosse is the ultimate combination of speed, agility, stick-handling proficiency and on-the-fly improvisation. The sport calls for top-notch equipment, as well as footwear, apparel and accessories to ready players to perform their best on the field.
Check out the top Nike lacrosse gear essentials that boast cutting-edge performance technology and durable features to support players all season.
The Best Nike Gear for Lacrosse Players
1. Nike Lacrosse Stick
To start, you can't play the sport without a lacrosse stick. Nike men's lacrosse sticks feature a deep, high-performance mesh pocket and a high-pinch profile to help increase accuracy, plus a shape that's optimised for scooping ground balls. You can either buy the head and stick separately or as one complete set.
On the women's side, the Nike Lunar 2 lacrosse stick features optimal scoop and shoulder design for ground-ball play, plus the pinch is designed to help players retain the ball more easily as they move up and down the field.
2. Nike Lacrosse Backpack
When the game's over, strap your stick to a Nike lacrosse backpack, designed with a large compartment that can hold all your gear and is constructed using durable materials to keep items dry. The stick straps help make it easier to carry all your equipment.
3. Nike Lacrosse Shoes
Nike lacrosse boots and shoes are made to support all types of players on all types of surfaces. With low-top and high-top boots designed for grass play, turf shoes made with retractable pegs and sizing inclusive of youth and adult players, Nike lacrosse shoes are built to meet the diverse needs of the game.
Each shoe is designed to provide the stability players need to start, stop and cut with confidence. Boots feature a tongue made with no-slip technology, plus Nike React foam that is situated right under the midsole. This helps protect against the pressure of the studs underfoot.
(Related: The 5 Best Nike Lacrosse Boots for Every Style of Play)
4. Nike Compression Shorts and Bras
A high-performance, game-ready outfit starts with the right undergarments. Nike sports bras and compression gear help provide ample support while featuring sweat-wicking materials to cool the body.
For sports bras, consider wearing a medium- or high-support bra if you like a compressive (but not restrictive) feel to minimise breast movement throughout play. For an even more personalised fit, find a style with adjustable straps.
(Related: The Best Nike High-Support Sports Bras to Try)
When it comes to compression shorts, Nike Dri-FIT styles are sleek and lightweight—and the moisture-wicking fabric helps sweat quickly evaporate. Some men's styles feature a double-layer mesh gusset at the front, helping improve breathability.
5. Nike Lacrosse Shirts
Lucky for lacrosse enthusiasts, Nike offers apparel to express your love for the game. For training, practising or hanging out with friends, put on a Nike lacrosse-themed tee or long-sleeve top. Some styles are made with sweat-wicking Nike Dri-FIT Technology, meaning they can be worn on the field or the sidelines, while others are 100 percent cotton (a good fit for everyday wear).
6. Nike Lacrosse Shorts
Nike lacrosse shorts are designed to feel stretchy and breathable, giving players freedom to move and stay cool and dry on the field. The loose cut of Nike lacrosse shorts is roomy, enabling quick movement as you sprint or cut. A mesh-like texture is comfortable and lightweight against the skin, and the elastic waistband and drawstring cord help provide a custom, personalised fit.
7. Nike Lacrosse Hoodies
For an extra-cosy layer during warm-ups or cool-downs, stash a Nike Club Fleece lacrosse hoodie in your bag. Nike Club Fleece is a top-selling, popular fleece fabric from Nike. It has a brushed texture for maximum softness and extra warmth, perfect for the chilly part of the season.
Words by Greg Presto