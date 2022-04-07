What Is a Foam Roller and How to Use It?

While foam rolling can be an effective part of your warm-up routine, it's not as productive when used for post-workout recovery, according to the 2019 meta-analysis in Frontiers in Physiology.

There's a widespread belief that foam rolling helps prevent lactic acid build-up in the muscles, which, supposedly, can speed up recovery. The problem is that there isn't any evidence to back this up, says Lynn Millar, PhD, a physiotherapist and chair of the physiotherapy department at Winston-Salem University.

"The research simply doesn't support the idea that foam rolling after exercise alters the normal healing process that's part of muscle growth or that it can reduce soreness in a way that helps performance", she says. "There actually seems to be a limit on how much we can do in general to change that process".

So does that mean it's best to foam roll before exercise? That does seem to offer some advantages, says Diana Garrett, PT, DPT, CSCS, outpatient rehabilitation supervisor at Providence Saint John's Health Center's Performance Therapy.

"Similar to dynamic stretching [ones that involve movement vs. being held in place], foam rolling can be used to help improve range of motion and flexibility and provide a cue for the body that prepares it for more high-intensity activity", she says. This is true not just for your muscles but also for nerves and joints, since the increased blood flow affects them as well.

Also, like dynamic stretches that mimic the activity you're about to do—jumping before basketball, for example, or an easy jog and lunges before sprinting—foam rolling should focus on the muscles you're about to use, Garrett says. For example, runners can roll their quads, hamstrings and calves to fire up the lower-body muscles they need for that sport.

RELATED: What Are the Benefits of Interval Running?