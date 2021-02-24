Athlete’s Cookbook: “Lambchester City” with English football captain, Steph Houghton

England's football captain doesn't need to travel for lamb fajitas, because chef Kia Damon gives long-distance cooking lessons.
Athlete's Cookbook is a video series that serves up quality kitchen time with a pro chef and a pro athlete.
It might go without saying: Manchester isn't known for its Mexican food. That's too bad for star footballer Steph Houghton, captain of Manchester City and England, who has a pretty steady craving for fajitas. So far, her home-cooked versions have been OK, but Steph is never content with "OK". That's why she's getting an assist from chef Kia Damon, the host of "Athlete's Cookbook". After setting up a few cameras, the two start slicing, marinating and sautéing together—never mind the 3,000 miles of ocean between them. Pretty soon, they're talking grandma's baking, Steph's first call-up to the National Team and how to empower a new generation of girls through football. The big win? Steph's never going to go without fajitas again.
Lambchester City Fajitas 4 Servings
Tools
Method
In the bowl, combine the garlic, lime juice, ras-el-hanout, cumin and oregano. Add the lamb, toss to coat, season it with salt and pepper, and let it marinate in the fridge for 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, thinly slice the peppers and onion.
Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in the pan over a medium heat. Add as much of the lamb as you can without crowding it. Sauté until there is no pink left in the middle, about 5 to 6 minutes. Set the lamb aside and tent with aluminium foil to keep warm.
Add the remaining oil to the pan and as many of the peppers as you can fit without crowding them. Sauté, seasoning with salt and pepper, until the peppers are soft and fragrant but not mushy, about 5 minutes.
Set the peppers aside and repeat the process with the onion. Add everything back to the pan to reheat it, and give it another pinch of salt and pepper.
Clean your pan and heat your tortillas in it over a medium-high heat for about 30 seconds per side. Fill them with the fajita mixture and sliced avocado or guacamole.
More Food for Thought
For expert-backed guidance on nutrition, movement, mindset, recovery and sleep, check out the Nike Training Club App.
More Food for Thought
For expert-backed guidance on nutrition, movement, mindset, recovery and sleep, check out the Nike Training Club App.