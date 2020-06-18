The 5 Best At-Home Workouts to Try Now

Stuck indoors and need a sweat? We've got your back—and abs, arms, glutes and legs. Created, used and loved by Nike Master Trainers themselves, these premier at-home workouts only require enough space for your body and minimal to no equipment, but deliver all the good stuff you're craving.
From strength-building circuits and calorie-torching HIIT, to energising activations and relaxing flows, with progressions and modifications to suit any fitness level, the only hurdle in your way now is choosing which one to start first ...
Workout 01
Quick Core Crush
Hit your lower abs, upper abs and obliques with this spicy 10-minute combination of the core exercises—like crunches, twists and planks—you love (or love to hate).
Time: 10 minutes
Level: Beginner
Best for: Strength
Equipment: Mat/None
Format: Time-Based
Workout 02
10-Min HIIT: Legs and Core
Blast your lower body, core and cardio with this highly efficient fast-paced HIIT workout. You can use this workout when you're tight on time or when you want to tack an extra burn onto your regular session.
Workout 03
Essential Restorative Yoga
Whether you're looking to soothe sore muscles or a restless mind, this restorative flow is the perfect way to slow down the pace. Keep your mind focused on your breath for the ultimate relief from tension.
Workout 04
Tank Top Arms
Smoke your shoulders and blast your biceps and triceps with this simple and effective 20-minute upper-body workout. Use it as a standalone session or pair it with a core or cardio workout for a total-body effect.
Time: 20 minutes
Level: Intermediate
Best for: Strength
Equipment: Dumbbells
Format: Time-Based
Workout 05
Head-to-Toe Meltdown
If you're looking for a fiery total-body burn, you've found it. You'll work your body head to toe and hammer your heart rate in this high-intensity 45-minute session you can do right in your living room. All bodyweight exercises, so no equipment, no problem.
Time: 45 minutes
Level: Intermediate
Best for: Endurance
Equipment: None
Format: Time-Based
