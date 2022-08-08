Los icónicos shorts 2 en 1 Nike Challenger proporcionan la comodidad del tejido Woven con una nueva malla interna articulada.Ofrecen la versatilidad que quieres de tus shorts favoritos.Este producto está fabricado con al menos un 75% de fibras de poliéster reciclado.
AdamD756591275 - 08 ago 2022
These shorts would be exceptionally awesome if they didn't have a metal snap button right where your tailbone is. That tiny metal spike button is painful when doing any exercises on your back (sit ups, leg lifts, yoga, pilates, etc.). Don't buy these if you are going to wear these during any floor exercises. But if you don't plan on getting on the ground, these are good shorts.
JamesM412209300 - 09 dic 2021
I am very happy with the quality, sizing and fit of these shorts.
J E. - 15 sept 2021
They are not true to size would like to return but you do not have any larger sizes