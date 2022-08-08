Ir al contenido principal
      Materiales sustentables

      Nike Challenger

      Shorts de running 2 en 1 para hombre

      $899

      Los icónicos shorts 2 en 1 Nike Challenger proporcionan la comodidad del tejido Woven con una nueva malla interna articulada.Ofrecen la versatilidad que quieres de tus shorts favoritos.Este producto está fabricado con al menos un 75% de fibras de poliéster reciclado.

      • Color que se muestra: Negro
      • Estilo: CZ9060-010

      Talla y ajuste

      • La persona alta y de talla grande de la fotografía usa talla 2XL y mide 2,01 m
      • Ajuste estándar para una sensación relajada y cómoda

      Método de fabricación

      • El poliéster reciclado utilizado en los productos Nike procede de botellas de plástico recicladas que se limpian, se desmenuzan y se convierten en pellets. Luego, a partir de los pellets, se fabrica un hilo nuevo de alta calidad que se utiliza en nuestros productos para proporcionar un rendimiento óptimo con un menor impacto en el medio ambiente.
      • Además de reducir los desechos, el poliéster reciclado reduce las emisiones de carbono hasta en un 30% en comparación con el poliéster virgen. Nike recupera un promedio de 1000 millones de botellas de plástico anualmente de vertederos y canales.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro movimientoMove to Zero hacia cero carbono y cero desechos, incluido el modo en el que estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con la sustentabilidad en mente y, así, ayudar a proteger elfuturodel lugar donde vivimos y nos divertimos.

      Evaluaciones (3)

      3.3 Estrellas

      • Good idea gone bad

        AdamD756591275 - 08 ago 2022

        These shorts would be exceptionally awesome if they didn't have a metal snap button right where your tailbone is. That tiny metal spike button is painful when doing any exercises on your back (sit ups, leg lifts, yoga, pilates, etc.). Don't buy these if you are going to wear these during any floor exercises. But if you don't plan on getting on the ground, these are good shorts.

      • Very comfortable pair of shorts

        JamesM412209300 - 09 dic 2021

        I am very happy with the quality, sizing and fit of these shorts.

      • Not satisfied

        J E. - 15 sept 2021

        They are not true to size would like to return but you do not have any larger sizes