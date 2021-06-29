Ir al contenido principal
      La mochila para niños Nike Classic', que se ajusta al tamaño de los pequeños, se adapta cómodamente a los hombros pequeños. Cuenta con varios bolsillos con cierre para un almacenamiento fácil y seguro en las aventuras diarias.

      • Color que se muestra: Negro/Negro/Blanco
      • Estilo: BA5928-010

      • C I. - 29 jun 2021

        Love the bag very good

      • Great!

        Patricia P. - 28 jun 2021

        I bought this backpack for my kindergartner and it was absolutely perfect. It matches his lunchbox and is the perfect size. It also has a place to put your cup, which I thought would be really useful. If you’re looking for a child sized backpack, this one is for you.

      • Good product

        C A. - 24 jun 2021

        Very nice