La mochila para niños Nike Classic', que se ajusta al tamaño de los pequeños, se adapta cómodamente a los hombros pequeños. Cuenta con varios bolsillos con cierre para un almacenamiento fácil y seguro en las aventuras diarias.
5 Estrellas
C I. - 29 jun 2021
Love the bag very good
Patricia P. - 28 jun 2021
I bought this backpack for my kindergartner and it was absolutely perfect. It matches his lunchbox and is the perfect size. It also has a place to put your cup, which I thought would be really useful. If you’re looking for a child sized backpack, this one is for you.
C A. - 24 jun 2021
Very nice