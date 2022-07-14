Confeccionado con al menos un 40% de materiales reciclados, el Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK es ligero y fácil de poner, ya que cuenta con una tela Flyknit reciclada y superelástica, además de un cuello suave que moldea el tobillo. Las costuras del logotipo Swoosh y el clip de TPU reciclado del talón añaden el toque perfecto mientras recorres las calles con una amortiguación VaporMax increíblemente suave.
Jaslyn951045935 - 14 jul 2022
I love the whole style of the vapormax I own 2 pairs but with the grey pair I ordered they looked more brown than grey.When I received them I let Nike know and they offered me a full refund or 15% off my next purchase but I will definitely be purchasing another pair.
14937321808 - 23 may 2022
I just purchased these in light grey with red pulls. My left foot was ok but the fight big toe was not so comfy. It’s like one shoe was 1/2 size bigger…if that makes sense. All in all, they are comfortable shoes. Next time I’ll try a size up.
14936539059 - 07 may 2022
Shoe runs short to me. Rubbed the back of ankle. Purchased for Christmas and just now wearing it in the Spring. Not A very comfortable shoe as I expected, especially for the price. This was my first pair of vapormax and I am just not pleased with this particular pair of Nikes. Purchased a 8 1/2 as I always do with Nike which gives me room and based on reviews of being large. Wish I would have worn sooner and maybe could have returned them.