      Materiales sustentables

      Nike Air Vapormax 2021 FK

      Calzado para mujer

      $4,199

      Altamente valorado

      Confeccionado con al menos un 40% de materiales reciclados, el Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK es ligero y fácil de poner, ya que cuenta con una tela Flyknit reciclada y superelástica, además de un cuello suave que moldea el tobillo. Las costuras del logotipo Swoosh y el clip de TPU reciclado del talón añaden el toque perfecto mientras recorres las calles con una amortiguación VaporMax increíblemente suave.

      • Color que se muestra: Negro/Plata metalizado/Blanco
      • Estilo: DC4112-002

      Envíos y devoluciones gratis

      Envíos gratuitos en compras superiores a $999.

      • Debido a las medidas actuales para proteger la seguridad de los empleados de nuestro centro de distribución con motivo del COVID-19, las entregas pueden presentar un retraso. Puedes consultar el estatus de tu pedido aquí.
      • Envíos y devoluciones gratis para miembros de Nike.

      Método de fabricación

      • Este producto se diseñó de forma responsable, exclusivamente con materiales reciclados obtenidos de los residuos posconsumo y posfabricación. Uno de nuestros grandes pasos en nuestro viaje hacia un futuro con huella de carbono cero y cero residuos es la elección de nuestros materiales, ya que suponen más del 70% de la huella de cualquier producto. Al reutilizar los plásticos, hilos y tejidos que ya tenemos, reducimos notablemente nuestras emisiones. Nuestro objetivo es utilizar la máxima cantidad de materiales reciclados posible sin afectar al rendimiento, la durabilidad o el estilo.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro movimientoMove to Zero hacia cero carbono y cero desechos, incluido el modo en el que estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con la sustentabilidad en mente y, así, ayudar a proteger elfuturodel lugar donde vivimos y nos divertimos.

      Evaluaciones (36)

      4.8 Estrellas

      • Coloring

        Jaslyn951045935 - 14 jul 2022

        I love the whole style of the vapormax I own 2 pairs but with the grey pair I ordered they looked more brown than grey.When I received them I let Nike know and they offered me a full refund or 15% off my next purchase but I will definitely be purchasing another pair.

      • Love my Vapormax

        14937321808 - 23 may 2022

        I just purchased these in light grey with red pulls. My left foot was ok but the fight big toe was not so comfy. It’s like one shoe was 1/2 size bigger…if that makes sense. All in all, they are comfortable shoes. Next time I’ll try a size up.

      • Not comfortable for the price

        14936539059 - 07 may 2022

        Shoe runs short to me. Rubbed the back of ankle. Purchased for Christmas and just now wearing it in the Spring. Not A very comfortable shoe as I expected, especially for the price. This was my first pair of vapormax and I am just not pleased with this particular pair of Nikes. Purchased a 8 1/2 as I always do with Nike which gives me room and based on reviews of being large. Wish I would have worn sooner and maybe could have returned them.