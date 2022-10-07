Football Stories: Ada Hegerberg

In Partnership with Rebel Girls
Ada Hegerberg
Ada Hegerberg was on top of the footballing world, until a serious injury brought her down. Find out how she beat a devastating setback to shine once again.
Ada Hegerberg. Striker, Norwegian. Born: 10 July, 1995.
Ada was at the top of her game when her career screeched to a painful stop.
Many people thought Ada was the best footballer on any women’s team. Even big magazines like Sports Illustrated said so. Ada had started her professional football career at just 15 years old. She became a top scorer, and fans were thrilled to watch her play.
Every time she scored a goal, she would throw her arms out and run back to her teammates like she was flying. Her smile radiated joy.
“My biggest ambition is to maximise the potential in me.”
In 2018, she won France’s first ever Ballon d’Or Féminin, a new prize for the best woman footballer. Ada’s career was on a meteoric rise, and it seemed like the whole world was watching. She felt unbeatable.
But one day, when Ada was training, she felt something pop in her leg. All of a sudden, she couldn’t even walk. She had ruptured her ACL, the tissue inside her leg that keeps the shin bone connected to the thigh bone. Ada took some time off to rest. When she finally did feel able to train again, she found out she had another injury—a stress fracture in her leg. She had never been injured before, and now she had two injuries in a row?
It was devastating. Ada didn’t get to play football again for almost two years. She let her body take the time it needed to heal, but sometimes it was hard to be patient. “Will I ever get to play again?”, she wondered.
Eventually, Ada’s legs were strong enough to run again.
As she regained her skills, Ada could focus on football and only football, without the pressures of being in the public eye. “I felt like a kid again”, she said.
Ada believes that her renewed love for her sport just might help her break even more records.
Dear Rebels,
Don’t stop what you’re doing.
Keep running, keep training, keep believing.
Get that confidence in you, keep it, never let it go.It takes one person for you to have hope, and most of the time that person is you.
Be good to others; be kind to people below you. Don’t be afraid to challenge the people above you. Don’t let the stigmas get into your head.Go out and reach for the stars.
But most importantly, keep having fun while doing all of it.
Love,
Ada