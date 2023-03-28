Skip to main content
      Nike Invincible 3
      Nike Invincible 3 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sold Out
      Nike Invincible 3
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      €189.99
      Nike Invincible 3
      Nike Invincible 3 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Invincible 3
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      €189.99
      Nike Pegasus 39 By You
      Nike Pegasus 39 By You Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Pegasus 39 By You
      Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
      €149.99
      Nike Air Zoom Arcadia 2
      Nike Air Zoom Arcadia 2 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Nike Air Zoom Arcadia 2
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Nike Zoom Fly 5
      Nike Zoom Fly 5 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Zoom Fly 5
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      €169.99
      Nike Alphafly 2
      Nike Alphafly 2 Women's Road Racing Shoes
      Nike Alphafly 2
      Women's Road Racing Shoes
      €309.99
      Nike Streakfly
      Nike Streakfly Road Racing Shoes
      Nike Streakfly
      Road Racing Shoes
      €159.99
      Nike React Infinity 3
      Nike React Infinity 3 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Nike React Infinity 3
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      €169.99
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Nike Omni Multi-Court Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      €159.99
      Nike Vomero 16
      Nike Vomero 16 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Vomero 16
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Structure 24
      Nike Structure 24 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Structure 24
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      €129.99
      Nike Air Zoom Rival Fly 3
      Nike Air Zoom Rival Fly 3 Men's Road Racing Shoes
      Nike Air Zoom Rival Fly 3
      Men's Road Racing Shoes
      €109.99
      Nike Pegasus 39
      Nike Pegasus 39 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus 39
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      €124.99
      Nike Zoom Fly 5
      Nike Zoom Fly 5 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Zoom Fly 5
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus 39 Shield By You
      Nike Pegasus 39 Shield By You Custom Men's Weatherised Road Running Shoes
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Pegasus 39 Shield By You
      Custom Men's Weatherised Road Running Shoes
      €169.99
      Nike Downshifter 11
      Nike Downshifter 11 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Downshifter 11
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      €69.99
      Nike Zoom Superfly Elite 2
      Nike Zoom Superfly Elite 2 Athletics Sprinting Spikes
      Nike Zoom Superfly Elite 2
      Athletics Sprinting Spikes
      €174.99
      Nike React Infinity 3
      Nike React Infinity 3 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Nike React Infinity 3
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      €169.99
      Nike Run Swift 2
      Nike Run Swift 2 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Run Swift 2
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Wildhorse 8
      Nike Wildhorse 8 Men's Trail-Running Shoes
      Nike Wildhorse 8
      Men's Trail-Running Shoes
      €129.99
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Nike Star Runner 3 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      €49.99
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Nike Downshifter 12 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      €69.99
      Nike Flex Advance SE
      Nike Flex Advance SE Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Flex Advance SE
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      Running shoes: your best performance yet

      Smash your personal workout goals in our boundary-pushing running shoes. From our cutting-edge construction to our decades-long expertise, we draw on everything to keep you going for that final mile. Innovation is what we do – you can even opt for running shoes made from recycled materials for an eco-friendly choice.

      Meet any challenge

      You need shoes built to keep up with you, and that's what our running trainers will do. Padded collars brace your ankle, while grippy soles give you extra traction even on slippery or uneven terrain. Breathable exteriors feature layers of mesh for extra airflow. You'll feel the benefit as they help to wick away sweat and keep your feet cool and comfortable. Whether you're training for a half marathon or tackling your first 5K, our running shoes will help you get there.

      Find more energy with responsive running shoes

      Our running shoes are designed to help you get the most power out of every stride. Responsive foam soles help to maximise energy output and absorb impact from heavy landings for a smooth, fluid ride. Step after step, Nike running shoes will keep you moving forward.

      Stay light on your feet

      We make our running shoes from featherweight materials, so they'll never weigh you down. Choose a pair with stripped-back uppers for a light-as-air feel. Shoes with Nike Flyknit uppers are super streamlined and breathable, while still giving you the security and stability you need. Plus, no-sew skin overlays add durability without creating bulk. In these versatile low-profile silhouettes, you can go anywhere.

      Experience innovation

      Blending reliability with cutting-edge tech is at the heart of what we do – just look at our trail running shoes. Built for next-level traction, these shoes come with midsole cushioning that responds to every move you make. Tough outsoles offer stability on rocky terrain. Multi-directional traction lugs help you get uphill and downhill safely. And Zoom Air units in the forefoot deliver extra responsiveness and bounce.

      Stride in comfort

      Whether you're jogging or sprinting, our running shoes offer the ultimate level of comfort. Midsoles with ridiculous levels of cushioning keep your feet secure, while fine-knit uppers are light and breathable. Padded tongues provide even more softness, support and structure.

      Discover your perfect running trainers

      Find the pair of Nike running trainers that speaks to you. If getting your shoes on with minimal fuss is your priority, choose a pair with our FlyEase entry system. With these running shoes, you can adapt the thick cord laces to the exact shape of your foot. Looking for something that will slot easily into your casual wardrobe? Go for a minimalist pair of sneakers in a neutral colour. Or be bold and express yourself in statement-making shades. Look out for our signature Swoosh logo and find the right high-performance running shoes for you.