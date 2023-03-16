Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      High Top Trainers & Shoes

      JordanFootballSkateboardingGolf
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Football
      Golf
      Skateboarding
      Colour 
      (0)
      Black
      White
      Brand 
      (0)
      Jordan
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Nike Dunk High Retro
      Nike Dunk High Retro Men's Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Dunk High Retro
      Men's Shoe
      €119.99
      Nike Dunk High Retro
      Nike Dunk High Retro Men's Shoe
      Nike Dunk High Retro
      Men's Shoe
      €119.99
      Nike Dunk High Retro
      Nike Dunk High Retro Men's Shoes
      Nike Dunk High Retro
      Men's Shoes
      €129.99
      Air Jordan 1 Hi FlyEase
      Air Jordan 1 Hi FlyEase Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Air Jordan 1 Hi FlyEase
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €99.99
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite FG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite FG Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite FG
      Firm-Ground Football Boot
      €279.99
      Air Jordan 1 Retro High
      Air Jordan 1 Retro High Women's Shoes
      Available in SNKRS
      Air Jordan 1 Retro High
      Women's Shoes
      €179.99
      Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
      Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Men's Shoes
      Available in SNKRS
      Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
      Men's Shoes
      €179.99
      Air Jordan 1 Hi FlyEase
      Air Jordan 1 Hi FlyEase Men's Shoes
      Member Access
      Air Jordan 1 Hi FlyEase
      Men's Shoes
      €179.99
      Nike Woodside 2 High ACG
      Nike Woodside 2 High ACG Older Kids' Boots
      Nike Woodside 2 High ACG
      Older Kids' Boots
      Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2
      Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 Men's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2
      Men's Shoes
      €159.99
      Nike Gripknit Phantom GX Elite Dynamic Fit FG By You
      Nike Gripknit Phantom GX Elite Dynamic Fit FG By You Custom Football Boot
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Gripknit Phantom GX Elite Dynamic Fit FG By You
      Custom Football Boot
      €309.99
      Nike Gripknit Phantom GX Elite Dynamic Fit FG
      Nike Gripknit Phantom GX Elite Dynamic Fit FG Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Gripknit Phantom GX Elite Dynamic Fit FG
      Firm-Ground Football Boot
      €279.99
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro FG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro FG Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro FG
      Firm-Ground Football Boot
      €159.99
      Jordan 1 Retro High OG
      Jordan 1 Retro High OG Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Available in SNKRS
      Jordan 1 Retro High OG
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €64.99
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 8 Club IC
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 8 Club IC Indoor/Court Football Shoe
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 8 Club IC
      Indoor/Court Football Shoe
      Nike Dunk High
      Nike Dunk High Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Dunk High
      Women's Shoes
      €119.99
      Nike SB Dunk High Pro
      Nike SB Dunk High Pro Skate Shoes
      Nike SB Dunk High Pro
      Skate Shoes
      €109.99
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite FG By You
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite FG By You Custom Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite FG By You
      Custom Firm-Ground Football Boot
      €309.99
      Nike ACG Air Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX
      Nike ACG Air Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX Shoes
      Nike ACG Air Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX
      Shoes
      €224.99
      Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort 2
      Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort 2 Men's Shoes
      Member Access
      Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort 2
      Men's Shoes
      €169.99
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate High
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate High Women's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate High
      Women's Shoes
      €149.99
      Nike Dunk High Retro
      Nike Dunk High Retro Men's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Dunk High Retro
      Men's Shoes
      €119.99
      Nike Dunk High Retro
      Nike Dunk High Retro Men's Shoe
      Nike Dunk High Retro
      Men's Shoe
      €119.99
      Nike Air Force 1 High SE
      Nike Air Force 1 High SE Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 High SE
      Women's Shoes
      €139.99

      High top trainers: shoes for slam-dunk performances

      When we launched our first high top basketball shoe back in 1973, we were on a mission to create outstanding on-court footwear. We're still innovating today. Specially designed grips on the outsole combine exceptional traction with the freedom to move. Supportive padded collars protect your ankles. The result? High top trainers that help you perform at your peak.

      Working on a new skateboard trick? You need footwear you can rely on. Nike hi-top trainers give extra support at the ankle to protect your joints when you're twisting, turning and landing. Breathable uppers come with added ventilation in key areas to keep you cool and focused, and grippy soles ensure maximum traction with your board.

      Chosen by the world's top footie icons, collared football boots are a gamechanger for top-flight players. High tops ensure extra support as you move, turn, stop and pivot, plus a sock-like fit means your footwear feels like an extension of your body. For explosive acceleration, opt for pairs with Aerotrak plates on the soles. Chevron studs deliver multi-directional traction, while textured uppers enable ultimate ball control.