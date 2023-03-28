Boys' tracksuits: support for every sport
From challenging warm-ups to intense training sessions, our boys' tracksuits will keep them comfortable and supported. Choose from high-tech fabrics that are built to last and a range of fits for easy movement. Whatever their sport, whatever the weather, our versatile tracksuits for boys will help them play at their best.
Keep them cosy
For cool-weather training, boys need tracksuits that will keep them warm. Our fleece tracksuits for boys are fuzzy on the inside, giving them a soft and cosy feel. Hoodies made from smooth knit fabric also help to keep in the heat, providing all-day comfort when the temperature drops. Opt for boys' tracksuit jackets with full zips to give them the power to customise their coverage. Our track jackets are easy to put on and take off, so boys can change quickly.
Get a secure fit
Boys' tracksuit bottoms with elastic waistbands and drawcords let them create a fit that feels just right. With snug waistbands keeping them secure during training, they can stay focused and have fun. For a casual, relaxed feel, they'll love the standard fit of our tracksuits for boys. Meanwhile, our tracksuit tops with ribbed fabric on the cuffs and hem always stay in place. And when they want to show off their sneakers, choose bottoms with a tapered design that gets slimmer around the ankles.
Stay cool in tracksuits for boys
When the mercury rises, keeping them cool is essential. Nike Dri-FIT Technology uses fabric that wicks sweat away from the skin, helping them to concentrate on their training. And tracksuits with woven nylon fabric are thin and lightweight—ideal for whenever they push themselves to the maximum. Mesh-lined pockets help reduce bulk, so boys feel light on their feet. Plus, our mesh lining also increases ventilation, helping them to stay comfortable throughout the seasons.
Securely stash essentials
Whether they're on their way to training or heading home from a game, we've made sure they have somewhere to stash their stuff. Our tracksuit bottoms with side pockets make it easy for them to keep phones and keys secure. But they're not just great for storage—track jacket pockets are perfect for keeping hands warm before and after sessions. And for extra coverage on chilly days, choose track jackets with thumbholes in the sleeves.
Boys' tracksuits created for sport, perfect for everyday
Kids need freedom, and Nike tracksuits for boys are designed with ease of movement in mind. Knit fabric has the right amount of stretch, so they can move easily and naturally, whatever sport they're practising. And when they're not competing, that's where versatility comes in. Our tracksuit tops offer grab-and-go layers for extra warmth when they're out and about. Choose a tracksuit set for a coordinated look, or separates for an easy, athletic style.