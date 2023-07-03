Alex Morgan - Football Stories - Nike

At eight years old, Alex Morgan declared she wanted to be in the Olympics—but she didn’t know which sport would get her there. Alex played everything. Some days, her parents drove her from softball practice to football practice and then to a basketball game! In high school, though, football became Alex’s favorite.



Alex fought through injuries and setbacks to make her way to the top—becoming a pro player and, eventually, a member of the U.S. National Women’s Team. There she was, 23 years old, in the buzzing city of London, at her very first Olympic Games.



The United States was in a semi-final match against Canada. The score was 3–3, and they were in extra time. It was now or never. In the final minute of the game, the ball soared toward Alex, who was near the goal. Defenders were everywhere. Alex leapt toward the sky and struck the ball with her head. The ball flew past her defenders and arced right into the net—and the crowd roared! Team USA won 4–3. And three days later, Alex brought home her very own Olympic gold medal.



“Always work hard, never give up, and fight until the end, because it's never really over until the whistle blows.”

— Alex Morgan