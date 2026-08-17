ACG: ready to take it all on
Be prepared for just about anything with the Nike ACG collection. Whatever temperature you're dealing with, our high-performance gear provides durability and support while you're training outdoors. Explore clothing that helps protect you from the elements—from unexpected downpours to UV rays. Our apparel is made for layering, so you can easily switch it up to adjust to the weather. Tackling tough terrain? Browse our collection of shoes and pick a pair that will keep you stable and let you move with confidence.
Supreme comfort
Perform at your best, every time, with the Nike ACG collection. Our range includes GORE-TEX jackets with Nike Storm-FIT ADV technology. This acclaimed fabric combines windproof and water-repellent properties with advanced engineering, so you stay comfortable in harsh weather. Think microporous construction that lets water vapour escape. Woven materials that feel lightweight, so you've got total freedom to move. You'll also find quick-drying trousers that ensure you're always prepared for unexpected showers. Meanwhile, UV-resistant options help protect you from harmful sun rays.
Tackle anything
As well as versatile apparel, our ACG range includes shoes designed to go the distance. We've got pairs with GORE-TEX uppers that keep feet dry. Meanwhile, Nike Trail All-Terrain Compound rubber outsoles provide enhanced grip—ideal for steep inclines and wet surfaces. When it comes to accessories, discover roomy duffel bags with space for all your gear. Want to go hands-free? Pick a practical cross-body design. Look out for storm flaps and water-resistant constructions that make these bags ready for any weather. Plenty of pockets mean it's simple to keep your things organised. Plus, easy-to-clean materials let you store dirty gear without a second thought.
Made for layering
When you're exploring the outdoors, the temperature can change quickly. That's why our Nike ACG range makes layering easy. Think oversized jackets that you can throw on over anything. Classic hoodies that are designed to be worn over your base layer. When it comes to convenience, check out our jackets that you can easily pack down into an inner pocket. You can even attach them to your other clothing, so they're ready whenever you need them.
Stay warm and dry
We know comfort is key to great performance. That's why our ACG range includes fleece-lined sweatshirts and heavyweight joggers crafted to keep you warm. Look out for designs that feature Therma-FIT technology. These help manage your body's natural heat, so you stay cosy—even when the temperature drops. Meanwhile, jackets with full-length storm flaps stop cold air from entering through the zip. Complete your outfit with classic beanies with fleece linings to keep your head and ears protected from the chill.
Our mission for the future
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose designs from the Nike ACG range with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content.