Kids' clothes: power their dreams
Nike is proud to support the next generation in finding their sporting passion. That's why we make gear finely tuned to every stage of their journey, whether they're taking their first steps or sprinting towards their teenage years. Our durable kids' sports clothing is perfect for everything from family park runs and first races to weekend adventures and PE classes. Whatever they're into, you'll find the kit to get them there.
Kids' clothes that work just as hard as they do
We build our kids' clothes with the same performance fabrics as our adult range. Unleash your future football star's potential with all-weather gear designed to take a bit of rough and tumble. Or give your runner the freedom to chase down the finish line in breathable children's clothing that wicks away sweat. Our Dri-FIT technology will keep them cool by evaporating moisture quickly, meaning they'll stay fresher for longer. Plus, our stretchy tops and bottoms support young muscles and improve circulation so kids can recover faster.
Our social responsibility goals
Teaching them to take care of the planet? They'll love to hear about Nike's Move to Zero initiative. We recycle plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets to create durable fabrics and reduce our environmental impact. And 100% of our cotton is certified organic, recycled or grown under the Better Cotton Initiative. So, your young ones can wear Nike kids' clothes with pride.
All-weather children's clothing
When the temperature drops, you want to kit them out in warm gear you can rely on. Opt for lightweight windbreakers as a breathable alternative to bulky styles, or choose padded jackets for sub-zero conditions. Get the best of both worlds with a synthetic-filled gilet to keep their core body temperature stable, whatever the weather.
Cool down and relax in style
Keep developing muscles warm and protected in cosy loungewear—ideal after intense training sessions. Wrap them up in snug hoodies with super-soft linings and add a matching pair of tech fleece joggers for head-to-toe comfort. Look out for kids' outfits with adjustable drawstring waists and roomy kangaroo pockets, where they can stash hard-earned medals on their victory lap back home. If it's a coordinated look they're after, we've got two-piece tracksuits that are ideal for downtime relaxation.
Design details that count
With their performance needs covered, it's time to think about those all-important design details. Colour-blocked styles pack a confident punch, while unique shades and patterns will give them the feel-good boost they need right before competitive games. Think tie-dye prints, sporty stripes and inspiring slogans to keep them motivated every time they put their kit on. Statement logos are a given, of course: you can spot our iconic Nike Swoosh and Air motifs across the kids' clothing collection.