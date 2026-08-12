Older Kids

(967)
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Big Kids' Repel Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Big Kids' Repel Running Jacket
54,99 €
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
74,99 €
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
44,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
+5
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
144,99 €
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Shop
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
59,99 €
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
39,99 €
Nike
Nike Patch Lunch Tote (4L)
Just In
Nike
Patch Lunch Tote (4L)
29,99 €
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Older Kids' Shoes
+5
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Older Kids' Shoes
74,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
27,99 €
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Football T-Shirt
Nike
Older Kids' Football T-Shirt
29,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
29,99 €
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
84,99 €
FFF Strike
FFF Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
FFF Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
44,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
139,99 €
England National Team 2026 Match Away
England National Team 2026 Match Away Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
England National Team 2026 Match Away
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
139,99 €
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
79,99 €
Nike Brasilia JDI
Nike Brasilia JDI Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia JDI
Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
27,99 €
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
22,99 €
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
84,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
Just In
Nike Club
Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
19,99 €
Croatia 2026 Stadium Home
Croatia 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Croatia 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €
Norway 2026 Stadium Third
Norway 2026 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sold Out
Norway 2026 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
84,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Knit Short-Sleeve Polo
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Knit Short-Sleeve Polo
29,99 €
France National Team 2026 Match Home
France National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Sold Out
France National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
139,99 €
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Older Kids' Slides
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Nike Calm 2.0
Older Kids' Slides
39,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Cuffed Beanie
Jordan
Older Kids' Cuffed Beanie
22,99 €
Croatia 2026 Stadium Away
Croatia 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Promo Exclusion
Croatia 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
42,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
+2
Just In
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
19,99 €
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Just In
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
39,99 €
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
54,99 €
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Hoodie
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Hoodie
54,99 €
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Football Joggers
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Football Joggers
54,99 €
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
34,99 €
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
34,99 €
Nike Free Ride
Nike Free Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
+4
Just In
Nike Free Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
79,99 €
Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
Just In
Kylian Mbappé
Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
84,99 €
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
59,99 €
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
79,99 €
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
149,99 €
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
79,99 €
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
79,99 €
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Indoor/Court High-Top Football Shoes
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Indoor/Court High-Top Football Shoes
59,99 €
NikeCourt Jr. Vapor X
NikeCourt Jr. Vapor X Younger/Older Kids' Tennis Shoe
NikeCourt Jr. Vapor X
Younger/Older Kids' Tennis Shoe
84,99 €
Kobe 3 Low Protro
Kobe 3 Low Protro Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe 3 Low Protro
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
119,99 €
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Match Third
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Match Third Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Just In
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Match Third
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
139,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Knit Short-Sleeve Polo
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Knit Short-Sleeve Polo
29,99 €
France National Team 2026 Match Home
France National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Sold Out
France National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
139,99 €
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Older Kids' Slides
Just In
Nike Calm 2.0
Older Kids' Slides
39,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Cuffed Beanie
Jordan
Older Kids' Cuffed Beanie
22,99 €
Croatia 2026 Stadium Away
Croatia 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Promo Exclusion
Croatia 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
42,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
+2
Just In
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
19,99 €
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Just In
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
39,99 €
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
54,99 €
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Hoodie
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Hoodie
54,99 €
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Football Joggers
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Football Joggers
54,99 €
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
34,99 €
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
34,99 €
Nike Free Ride
Nike Free Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
+4
Just In
Nike Free Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
79,99 €
Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
Just In
Kylian Mbappé
Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
84,99 €
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
59,99 €
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
79,99 €
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
149,99 €
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
79,99 €
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
79,99 €
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Indoor/Court High-Top Football Shoes
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Indoor/Court High-Top Football Shoes
59,99 €
NikeCourt Jr. Vapor X
NikeCourt Jr. Vapor X Younger/Older Kids' Tennis Shoe
NikeCourt Jr. Vapor X
Younger/Older Kids' Tennis Shoe
84,99 €
Kobe 3 Low Protro
Kobe 3 Low Protro Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe 3 Low Protro
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
119,99 €
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Match Third
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Match Third Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Just In
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Match Third
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
139,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €