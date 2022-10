$125.00

Originally created for the hardwood, the Dunk later took to the streets — and as they say, the rest is history. More than 35 years after its debut, the silhouette still delivers bold, defiant style and remains a coveted look for crews across both sport and culture. Now dressed in a clean Black and White makeup with heritage color-blocking and aged details, this pair is ripe for the streets.

SKU: DQ8581-100