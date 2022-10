$110.00

Stare into the grey, and this Dunk Low may emerge. Dressed in contrasting hues of Vast Grey, Summit White, Peal White, and Light Bone, this makeup is meant for keeping your style low-key, but fresh this season. It's a colorway so neutral — yet present thanks to classic Dunk stylings — that it goes with anything. The all-over suede upper adds a premium, cozy touch to a Dunk Low that's ready to step out of the void and complete your fit.

SKU: DD8338-001