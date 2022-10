Vive la France! Dressed in French Blue and White (and accented with a red Jumpman on the tongue), this AJ13 elevates the edgy original from '97 with a dose of pure Parisian flair. Synthetic suede on the heel and midsole-wrap don the iconic blue hue synonymous with other beloved J's. Dimpled White side panels, done in tumbled leather, boost the high fashion appeal. And capping it off, the green cat's eye emblem on the back and panther paw-inspired outsole honor MJ's slick "Black Cat" alter ego.

SKU: 414571-164