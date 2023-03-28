Salta al contenuto principale
      Nigeria 2022/23 Stadium
      Nigeria 2022/23 Stadium Shorts da calcio in tessuto Nike Dri-FIT – Uomo
      Nigeria 2022/23 Stadium
      Shorts da calcio in tessuto Nike Dri-FIT – Uomo
      Nike Sportswear FC Barcelona
      Nike Sportswear FC Barcelona Shorts - Uomo
      Nike Sportswear FC Barcelona
      Shorts - Uomo
      54,99 €
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike Shorts da calcio – Uomo
      Materiali sostenibili
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Shorts da calcio – Uomo
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Shorts da football americano Dri-FIT – Uomo
      Materiali sostenibili
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Shorts da football americano Dri-FIT – Uomo
      24,99 €
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike Shorts da calcio – Uomo
      Materiali sostenibili
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Shorts da calcio – Uomo
      39,99 €
      Liverpool FC 2022/23 Match – Away
      Liverpool FC 2022/23 Match – Away Shorts da calcio Nike Dri-FIT ADV - Uomo
      Materiali sostenibili
      Liverpool FC 2022/23 Match – Away
      Shorts da calcio Nike Dri-FIT ADV - Uomo
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Shorts da calcio in tessuto - Uomo
      Materiali sostenibili
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Shorts da calcio in tessuto - Uomo
      29,99 €
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Elite
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Elite Shorts da calcio in maglia Nike Dri-FIT ADV – Uomo
      Materiali sostenibili
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Elite
      Shorts da calcio in maglia Nike Dri-FIT ADV – Uomo
      Tottenham Hotspur 2022/23 Stadium – Terza
      Tottenham Hotspur 2022/23 Stadium – Terza Shorts da calcio Nike Dri-FIT – Uomo
      Materiali sostenibili
      Tottenham Hotspur 2022/23 Stadium – Terza
      Shorts da calcio Nike Dri-FIT – Uomo
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Shorts da calcio in maglia - Uomo
      Materiali sostenibili
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Shorts da calcio in maglia - Uomo
      17,99 €
      Liverpool FC Strike Elite
      Liverpool FC Strike Elite Shorts da calcio in maglia Nike Dri-FIT ADV – Uomo
      Materiali sostenibili
      Liverpool FC Strike Elite
      Shorts da calcio in maglia Nike Dri-FIT ADV – Uomo
      FC Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium – Terza
      FC Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium – Terza Shorts da calcio Nike Dri-FIT – Uomo
      Materiali sostenibili
      FC Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium – Terza
      Shorts da calcio Nike Dri-FIT – Uomo
      39,99 €
      Chelsea FC 2022/23 Match – Home/Away
      Chelsea FC 2022/23 Match – Home/Away Shorts da calcio Nike Dri-FIT ADV - Uomo
      Materiali sostenibili
      Chelsea FC 2022/23 Match – Home/Away
      Shorts da calcio Nike Dri-FIT ADV - Uomo
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Match – Home
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Match – Home Shorts da calcio Jordan Dri-FIT ADV – Uomo
      Materiali sostenibili
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Match – Home
      Shorts da calcio Jordan Dri-FIT ADV – Uomo
      Nigeria 2022/23 Stadium – Home/Away
      Nigeria 2022/23 Stadium – Home/Away Shorts da calcio Nike Dri-FIT – Uomo
      Materiali sostenibili
      Nigeria 2022/23 Stadium – Home/Away
      Shorts da calcio Nike Dri-FIT – Uomo
      39,99 €
      Tottenham Hotspur 2022/23 Match – Home/Away
      Tottenham Hotspur 2022/23 Match – Home/Away Shorts da calcio Nike Dri-FIT ADV - Uomo
      Materiali sostenibili
      Tottenham Hotspur 2022/23 Match – Home/Away
      Shorts da calcio Nike Dri-FIT ADV - Uomo
      Atlético Madrid Strike
      Atlético Madrid Strike Shorts da calcio Nike Dri-FIT – Uomo
      Materiali sostenibili
      Atlético Madrid Strike
      Shorts da calcio Nike Dri-FIT – Uomo
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Shorts da calcio Nike Dri-FIT – Uomo
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium
      Shorts da calcio Nike Dri-FIT – Uomo
      Olanda 2020 Stadium - Home
      Olanda 2020 Stadium - Home Shorts da calcio - Uomo
      Materiali sostenibili
      Olanda 2020 Stadium - Home
      Shorts da calcio - Uomo
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Shorts da calcio – Uomo
      Materiali sostenibili
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Shorts da calcio – Uomo
      Tottenham Hotspur Strike
      Tottenham Hotspur Strike Shorts da calcio in maglia Nike Dri-FIT - Uomo
      Materiali sostenibili
      Tottenham Hotspur Strike
      Shorts da calcio in maglia Nike Dri-FIT - Uomo
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium – Home
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium – Home Shorts da calcio Nike Dri-FIT – Uomo
      Materiali sostenibili
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium – Home
      Shorts da calcio Nike Dri-FIT – Uomo
      39,99 €
      Atlético de Madrid 2022/23 Stadium – Terza
      Atlético de Madrid 2022/23 Stadium – Terza Shorts da calcio Nike Dri-FIT – Uomo
      Materiali sostenibili
      Atlético de Madrid 2022/23 Stadium – Terza
      Shorts da calcio Nike Dri-FIT – Uomo
      39,99 €
      Chelsea FC Strike
      Chelsea FC Strike Shorts da calcio in maglia Nike Dri-FIT – Uomo
      Materiali sostenibili
      Chelsea FC Strike
      Shorts da calcio in maglia Nike Dri-FIT – Uomo
      Men's football shorts: stay pitch-ready with durable gear

      Enjoy total comfort during training or complete your match-day outfit with Nike's football shorts for men. Choose shorts with replica design details like crests and patterns to get the same look as the pros on the pitch. Inspired by the world's biggest sports stars, signature details help you rep your team and display your pride, so you get an authentic look—ready to display on the pitch or in the stands.

      Keep cool and focused in football shorts for men

      The super quick-drying fabric of our men's football shorts keeps you fresher for longer. Sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology absorbs moisture and pulls it away from the skin where it can evaporate fast. Whether you're a player or fan for the day, you'll feel dry well beyond the 90 minutes. Football shorts with mesh areas provide extra airflow when you're moving. Plus, raised knit in high-heat areas—like the waistband and back of the legs—delivers extra breathability. Warm air can escape and cool air flows in to keep you cool when the temperature rises.

      Get a stretch that keeps you moving

      When you want to give a match or a training session everything you've got, you need high-performance clothing that works with your body. The lightweight fabric of our football shorts gives you the stretch you need to run your hardest while playing. Choose shorts with a data-driven design made to move as you do, so you stay comfortable during warm-ups and agility drills. Plus, the woven fabric feels smooth against your skin as you stride. Get just the right amount of coverage from men's shorts, with seams that fall above the knees or at the mid-thigh. You can bend and jump with confidence knowing we've got you covered.

      Football shorts with a fit that feels just right

      Our football shorts are designed to help you move so nothing gets in the way when the ball is at your feet. Pick standard-fit men's shorts for relaxed comfort or go for a streamlined fit with no drag to hold you back. Elastic waistbands feel smooth and comfortable, so you can focus on your performance. Look out for designs that can be tightened or loosened for extra security—shorts with hidden drawcords let you adjust your fit discreetly.

      Stash your stuff in shorts with pockets

      Our men's football shorts with convenient pockets give you a secure place to store your essentials when you're on the move. Keep your phone or headphones safe in the side pockets, or use them to warm up your hands if the temperature plummets. Shorts with extra zipped pockets let you keep keys, wallets or other valuables safe and within reach—so you can keep your head in the game.