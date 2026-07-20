Rientro a scuola: i migliori capi di abbigliamento Nike per bambini

14 articoli di abbigliamento indispensabili per il ritorno a scuola dei bambini di tutte le età
Guida all'acquisto
Dalle felpe con cappuccio ai pantaloni jogger alle sneakers, scopri i migliori outfit Nike per il ritorno a scuola.
Per molti bambini tornare a scuola è emozionante perché incontrano di nuovo i compagni di classe e perché possono sfoggiare un nuovo outfit per dare il via all'anno scolastico.
Per gli adulti, invece, questo periodo dell'anno può essere stressante. Bisogna rispettare i dress code e scegliere indumenti adatti per le diverse attività quotidiane (come il passaggio dalla scuola al campo da calcio), quindi fare acquisti pratici diventa fondamentale.
La soluzione: vesti i bambini con gli indumenti funzionali di cui hanno bisogno per il primo giorno di lezione e per il parco giochi e trova articoli che li facciano sentire a proprio agio e consentano loro di esprimere il proprio stile. Scopri i migliori articoli di abbigliamento e le scarpe indispensabili Nike per il ritorno a scuola.
Quick Takeaways
- Nike offers recommendations for three groups: little kids (sizes 4T to 7), big kids (sizes XS to XL) and pre-teens.
- Key apparel picks include hoodies, joggers, tees, track jackets and more.
- Footwear picks span Air Force 1, Air Max, Dunk and Pegasus silhouettes.
- Dri-FIT options are available across all groups for active school days.
- The pre-teen section covers performance-ready styles built for the athlete in between childhood and teenage years.
- Shop by group below, or browse the full Nike kids collection.
Back to School Essentials for Little Kids (Sizes 4T to 7)
1. T-shirt Nike per bambini piccoli
Se pensiamo ai capi basici per il ritorno a scuola, le t-shirt non sono mai troppe. Scegli una t-shirt Nike Dri-FIT in morbido misto cotone da indossare tutti i giorni o per le giornate particolarmente attive. Questo tessuto leggero è progettato per eliminare l'umidità dalla pelle, quindi aiuta i bambini a mantenersi freschi e asciutti quando corrono in una giornata calda.
2. Abiti Nike per bambini piccoli
Immagina i tuoi bambini mentre fanno delle piroette, corrono e saltano il primo giorno di scuola: potrebbero desiderare un abbigliamento comodo, elasticizzato e ampio.
Scegli un abito Nike per bambini piccoli in tessuto morbido e con un taglio ampio. Puoi scegliere di abbinare un abito a dei pantaloncini o tights per una maggiore copertura e un tocco di stile.
3. Polo Nike Dri-FIT per bambini piccoli
Le polo sono un modo semplice per far apparire un po' più ricercato un outfit da bambini, se questo è il loro stile (o se il dress code lo richiede). Grazie al tessuto traspirante, questa polo Nike Dri-FIT per bambini mantiene i piccoli asciutti e comodi, dall'aula al parco giochi, fino alla cena in famiglia.
4. Pantaloni jogger Nike Sportswear Club Fleece per bambini piccoli
Quando arriva l'autunno regala calore e comfort al tuo bambino o alla tua bambina con i pantaloni jogger Nike Sportswear Club Fleece per bambini. Il design pratico è perfetto per il massimo comfort e il morbidissimo effetto felpato all'interno è ideale anche per rilassarsi a casa nei fine settimana.
5. Felpa pullover con cappuccio Nike Sportswear Club Fleece per bambini piccoli
La felpa pullover con cappuccio Nike Sportswear Club Fleece per bambini piccoli è stata progettata per il massimo comfort, con fleece spazzolato per garantire morbidezza, calore e un fit ampio. Non stupirti se i bambini non vorranno più toglierla.
(Articolo correlato: Cinque semplici passaggi per lavare la felpa con cappuccio in modo da mantenerla morbida e soffice)
Sette articoli indispensabili per il ritorno a scuola dei ragazzi (taglie XS-XL)
1. Pantaloni Nike Lifestyle per ragazzi
I pantaloni Nike Lifestyle sono la scelta migliore per il ritorno a scuola per diversi motivi. Innanzitutto, sono comodi ed elasticizzati come un paio di pantaloni sportivi, ma offrono una vestibilità più sartoriale rispetto ai pantaloni da ginnastica.
In secondo luogo, sono pratici: molti sono dotati di tasche con zip per riporre i propri oggetti e di elastico e coulisse in vita per una vestibilità più personalizzata. Ad esempio, i pantaloni Nike Sportswear Utility per ragazzi sono dotati di due tasche (una richiudibile con zip e una con patta cucita) e hanno un taglio affusolato verso le caviglie per un look pulito, che consente ai ragazzi di mostrare le proprie scarpe preferite.
2. Pantaloni tuta Nike Sportswear in fleece per ragazzi
Quando le temperature si abbassano e i ragazzi hanno bisogno di coprirsi di più, opta per dei pantaloni tuta Nike Sportswear con interno in fleece, che manterranno al caldo gli studenti durante la ricreazione. Alcuni modelli sono caratterizzati da un design con gambe svasate per i ragazzi che amano fare tendenza, mentre altri sono più aderenti intorno alle caviglie.
3. Gonna Nike Sportswear Icon Clash per ragazzi
Per i bambini che desiderano un look di tendenza, dai un'occhiata agli abiti e alle gonne Nike. Spaziano dai modelli ampi con motivi vivaci ai tagli sportivi, come la gonna sportiva due in uno Nike Dri-FIT Icon Clash. Questa gonna è dotata di shorts elasticizzati integrati che la rendono perfetta per la scuola e lo sport.
4. Tuta Nike Sportswear per ragazzi
Se il teenager della casa ama i completi abbinati, dai un'occhiata alle tute Nike per bambini. C'è un motivo per cui le tute sono un simbolo Nike da decenni: offrono un look morbido e rilassato, ma al tempo stesso ricercato. Sono versatili anche per lo stile di vita dei bambini, ideali per l'uso quotidiano o per il riscaldamento prima di una partita.
5. Felpa pullover con cappuccio Nike Sportswear Club per ragazzi
La felpa con cappuccio è un must-have per il ritorno a scuola, tanto quanto lo zaino o il kit di matite ben temperate. I bambini possono indossare una morbida felpa pullover con cappuccio Nike Sportswear in fleece, abbinandola a una giacca nelle giornate fredde o allacciandola in vita se le temperature si riscaldano nel pomeriggio.
6. Nike Air Force 1 per ragazzi
Con Nike Air Force 1 non puoi sbagliare: sono disponibili in una varietà di colorazioni e design per bambini, tra cui taglio basso, medio e alto. Le sneakers Nike Air Force 1 LV8 Next Nature sono caratterizzate da un design multicolore, ammortizzazione Nike Air per il massimo comfort e suola in gomma per la trazione. Per un look più classico, dai un'occhiata a quelle con taglio basso completamente bianche.
Le misure delle scarpe Nike per ragazzi vanno dal 35,5 al 40. Per i bambini che hanno superato queste taglie, dai un'occhiata ai modelli Nike Air Force 1 per adulti.
(Articolo correlato: Come pulire le Air Force 1)
Back to School Essentials for Pre-Teens
Pre-teens need more than just the basics. They’re finding their style, and their back-to-school clothes should reflect that. These picks blend performance and style, with options that work from the classroom to practice without missing a beat.
1. Nike Studio Fleece Crew
For the pre-teen who wants to show off their style, a colorful Studio Fleece Crew sweatshirt is just the option for them to mix and match. Layer a polo or jersey underneath and let the collar pop out, or wear it solo. It’s up to them how to style their Nike clothes for pre-teens.
2. Nike Sweater Tank
Equal parts comfort and style, the sweater tank is an iconic piece of their almost-a-teenager uniform. Let it serve as a base layer for early morning classes or sports practice. They can finish the look with a hoodie, track jacket or long-sleeve tee on top.
3. Nike Sportswear Skort
Your pre-teen doesn’t have to be heading to the tennis court or golf green to throw on a skort. These soft, stretchy bottoms have all the comfort of shorts, while adding a more fashion-forward touch. If your pre-teen has been experimenting with their personal style, refresh their back-to-school look with a skort they’ll want to wear Monday through Friday.
4. Air Zoom Pegasus
With the life of a pre-teen often feeling like it's on overdrive, they need a pair of shoes that can get them from class to practice to after-school hangs unscathed. Consider the Air Zoom Pegasus as one of the best Nike shoes for back to school, as it’s built to serve them in motion. The lightweight foam and springy air unit keep them comfortable on their feet.
5. Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Jogger
Before you know it, summer weather will be over, so while you do your back-to-school shopping, stock up on cool-weather staples for your pre-teen, like a light pair of Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Joggers. Designed to be smooth yet soft, they’ll keep your kid comfortable and looking cool.
6. Nike Sportswear Tee
These days, they may ask you to drop them off down the block, but you’ll earn major cool points with your pre-teen if you let them pick out a Nike Sportswear Tee that shows off their personal style. Whether it’s bold and graphic or something more low-key, they’ll have something comfortable and durable to wear all day long. (You may even want to buy them in bulk).
FAQs
What should kids wear for back to school?
Back-to-school clothes should be comfortable enough to get them from the start of their day through the final bell. Look for durable or soft materials, while letting your kid or pre-teen show off a bit of their style.
What Nike shoes are best for back to school?
The best Nike shoes for back to school include sneakers like Air Force 1s, Nike Pegasus, and the Air Max 95. They’re fashion-forward yet durable enough to get kids through hours on their feet.
What Nike clothes are good for active kids at school?
For active kids, the best back-to-school clothes are ones they can get dirty in. A cotton Nike Sportswear Tee or a pair of Tech Fleece Joggers will stand up to a full day of activities and can be thrown in the wash afterward.
What's the difference between big kids and little kids Nike sizing?
Nike clothes for little kids will be listed in sizes 4T to 7. Big kids’ sizes run from XS to XL.
What Nike styles are best for pre-teens?
For pre-teens, the best Nike clothes are styles that work with their busy schedules, from getting dressed in the morning through extracurriculars. Look for styles that let them show off a bit of personality, while still being tough enough to meet their needs. That means tops like the Mavn Dri-FIT top or Nike Sportswear tee, bottoms like Nike Tech Fleece Jogger, along with footwear like Nike Rift and Air Zoom Pegasus.
Are Nike Dri-FIT clothes good for school?
Nike Dri-FIT clothes are great for school, as they will keep kids comfortable thanks to a smooth, stretchy feel and easy-drying ability.
What Nike hoodies are best for back to school?
Any Nike hoodie is great for back to school, but you can look at favorite styles like the Nike Sportswear Club Fleece and the Tech Fleece if you want something you know they’ll love.
How do I choose between Nike joggers and track pants for school?
If you’re deciding between Nike joggers and track pants, you can’t go wrong with either choice. Both offer soft, comfortable designs for your kid to wear to school. If you want to prioritize warmth, Tech Fleece joggers are a great choice. For a durable option they can wear all day, track pants will meet all their needs.