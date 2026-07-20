Rientro a scuola: i migliori capi di abbigliamento Nike per bambini

Con Nike Air Force 1 non puoi sbagliare: sono disponibili in una varietà di colorazioni e design per bambini, tra cui taglio basso, medio e alto. Le sneakers Nike Air Force 1 LV8 Next Nature sono caratterizzate da un design multicolore, ammortizzazione Nike Air per il massimo comfort e suola in gomma per la trazione. Per un look più classico, dai un'occhiata a quelle con taglio basso completamente bianche.

Le misure delle scarpe Nike per ragazzi vanno dal 35,5 al 40. Per i bambini che hanno superato queste taglie, dai un'occhiata ai modelli Nike Air Force 1 per adulti.

(Articolo correlato: Come pulire le Air Force 1)