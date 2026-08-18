Everyday Run Shoes

(15)
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Men's Road Running Shoes (Wide)
Nike Revolution 8
Men's Road Running Shoes (Wide)
₪279.90
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Revolution 8
Men's Road Running Shoes
₪279.90
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Revolution 8
Women's Road Running Shoes
₪279.90
Nike Journey Run
Nike Journey Run Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Journey Run
Men's Road Running Shoes
₪429.90
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Women's Road Running Shoes
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Revolution 8
Women's Road Running Shoes
₪279.90
Nike Quest 6
Nike Quest 6 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Quest 6
Women's Road Running Shoes
₪349.90
Nike Vomero Premium
Nike Vomero Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
₪959.90
Nike Downshifter 12
Nike Downshifter 12 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Downshifter 12
Men's Road Running Shoes
₪299.90
Nike Motiva
Nike Motiva Women's Walking Shoes
Nike Motiva
Women's Walking Shoes
₪449.90
Nike Journey Run
Nike Journey Run Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Journey Run
Women's Road Running Shoes
₪429.90
Nike Revolution 7
Nike Revolution 7 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Revolution 7
Men's Road Running Shoes
₪279.90
Nike Quest 6
Nike Quest 6 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Quest 6
Men's Road Running Shoes
₪349.90
Nike Structure Plus
Nike Structure Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Structure Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
₪749.90
Nike Quest 6
Nike Quest 6 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Quest 6
Men's Road Running Shoes
₪349.90
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
29% off