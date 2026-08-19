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Basketball Clothing

(261)
Ja
Ja Men's Basketball T-shirt
Ja
Men's Basketball T-shirt
₪229.90
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's Basketball Sleeveless Top
Ja Standard Issue
Men's Basketball Sleeveless Top
₪279.90
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
₪219.90
Kobe
Kobe Nike Men's Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Nike Men's Basketball Trousers
₪599.90
"LIGHT OR DURABLE, THE SABRINA 4 IS THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS".
"LIGHT OR DURABLE, THE SABRINA 4 IS THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS".
—Sabrina Ionescu
JA
JA Men's Pullover Basketball Hoodie
JA
Men's Pullover Basketball Hoodie
₪629.90
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Brushed Heavy Oversized Basketball Trousers
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Brushed Heavy Oversized Basketball Trousers
₪449.90
Kobe
Kobe Nike Men's Basketball Jacket
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Nike Men's Basketball Jacket
₪799.90
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
₪219.90
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
₪439.90
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
₪439.90
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Boston Celtics Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
₪439.90
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
₪439.90
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
₪299.90
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
₪369.90
Nike Everyday Elevated
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
₪84.90
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
₪229.90
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT 25.5cm (approx.) Game Classic Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT 25.5cm (approx.) Game Classic Basketball Shorts
₪169.90
Team 31
Team 31 Men's Nike Logo T-Shirt
Team 31
Men's Nike Logo T-Shirt
₪149.90
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
₪299.90
JA
JA Men's 20.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
JA
Men's 20.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
₪219.90
Golden State Warriors Club
Golden State Warriors Club Men's T-Shirt
Golden State Warriors Club
Men's T-Shirt
₪149.90
Nike Elite Crew
Nike Elite Crew Basketball Socks
Nike Elite Crew
Basketball Socks
₪64.90
Boston Celtics Association Edition
Boston Celtics Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
₪439.90
Ja
Ja Men's Basketball T-shirt
Ja
Men's Basketball T-shirt
₪169.90
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
₪189.90
Phoenix Suns Icon Edition
Phoenix Suns Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Phoenix Suns Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
₪299.90
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
₪189.90
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
₪299.90
Philadelphia 76ers Club
Philadelphia 76ers Club Men's T-Shirt
Philadelphia 76ers Club
Men's T-Shirt
₪149.90
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
₪189.90
Greece Practice
Greece Practice Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Greece Practice
Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
₪149.90
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
₪439.90
Spain Practice
Spain Practice Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Recycled Materials
Spain Practice
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
₪149.90
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Dallas Mavericks
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
₪299.90
JA
JA Men's Nike 35.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
JA
Men's Nike 35.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
₪429.90
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Woven Tearaway Trousers
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Woven Tearaway Trousers
₪429.90
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Lightweight Jacket
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Lightweight Jacket
₪429.90
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's 6" (15cm approx.) Basketball Shorts
Ja Standard Issue
Men's 6" (15cm approx.) Basketball Shorts
₪299.90
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
₪229.90
USA Practice
USA Practice Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
USA Practice
Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
₪149.90
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Chicago Bulls
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
₪149.90
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Brushed Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Brushed Pullover Basketball Hoodie
₪369.90
Boston Celtics Club
Boston Celtics Club Men's T-Shirt
Boston Celtics Club
Men's T-Shirt
₪149.90
Memphis Grizzlies Club
Memphis Grizzlies Club Men's T-Shirt
Memphis Grizzlies Club
Men's T-Shirt
₪149.90
Los Angeles Lakers Club
Los Angeles Lakers Club Men's T-Shirt
Los Angeles Lakers Club
Men's T-Shirt
₪149.90
Nike Essential
Nike Essential Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Essential
Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
₪149.90
San Antonio Spurs Courtside
San Antonio Spurs Courtside Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt
San Antonio Spurs Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt
₪189.90
Nike DNA Academy
Nike DNA Academy Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA Academy
Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
₪149.90
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
₪189.90
Phoenix Suns Icon Edition
Phoenix Suns Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Phoenix Suns Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
₪299.90
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
₪189.90
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
₪299.90
Philadelphia 76ers Club
Philadelphia 76ers Club Men's T-Shirt
Philadelphia 76ers Club
Men's T-Shirt
₪149.90
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
₪189.90
Greece Practice
Greece Practice Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Greece Practice
Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
₪149.90
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
₪439.90
Spain Practice
Spain Practice Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Recycled Materials
Spain Practice
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
₪149.90
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Dallas Mavericks
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
₪299.90
JA
JA Men's Nike 35.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
JA
Men's Nike 35.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
₪429.90
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Woven Tearaway Trousers
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Woven Tearaway Trousers
₪429.90
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Lightweight Jacket
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Lightweight Jacket
₪429.90
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's 6" (15cm approx.) Basketball Shorts
Ja Standard Issue
Men's 6" (15cm approx.) Basketball Shorts
₪299.90
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
₪229.90
USA Practice
USA Practice Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
USA Practice
Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
₪149.90
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Chicago Bulls
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
₪149.90
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Brushed Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Brushed Pullover Basketball Hoodie
₪369.90
Boston Celtics Club
Boston Celtics Club Men's T-Shirt
Boston Celtics Club
Men's T-Shirt
₪149.90
Memphis Grizzlies Club
Memphis Grizzlies Club Men's T-Shirt
Memphis Grizzlies Club
Men's T-Shirt
₪149.90
Los Angeles Lakers Club
Los Angeles Lakers Club Men's T-Shirt
Los Angeles Lakers Club
Men's T-Shirt
₪149.90
Nike Essential
Nike Essential Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Essential
Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
₪149.90
San Antonio Spurs Courtside
San Antonio Spurs Courtside Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt
San Antonio Spurs Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt
₪189.90
Nike DNA Academy
Nike DNA Academy Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA Academy
Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
₪149.90
Related Stories

Basketball clothing: put your game face on

Bring your best on the court with basketball clothing that makes you feel like a pro. We've got high-tech leggings and shorts for men and women, offering maximum support, comfort and flexibility. Look for Dri-FIT tops that wick away sweat, so it can dry quickly. You can choose loose-fitting T-shirts, jerseys and tanks featuring game-inspired graphics, or keep it simple with a sleek performance top emblazoned with the iconic Swoosh.

Comfort is key when you're on the court—but it's just as important when you're off it. Kit yourself out in our cosy, fleece-lined tracksuit bottoms and matching hoodies, designed to keep you snug when you're cooling down or warming up. Get hold of pro-quality pieces in your favourite player's colours—so you can rep your team with pride.

Budding NBA juniors will love our kids' basketball outfits, whether it's game-ready kit to help them hone their skills or graphic tees and loungewear inspired by their favourite players. You'll also find super-soft babies' basketball clothing for future players and superfans.