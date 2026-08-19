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Basketball & NBA Shorts

Nike DNA
Nike DNA Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
₪219.90
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
₪299.90
Nike DNA Academy
Nike DNA Academy Men's Dri-FIT 28cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA Academy
Men's Dri-FIT 28cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
₪149.90
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Therma-FIT 35.6cm (approx.) Fleece Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Therma-FIT 35.6cm (approx.) Fleece Basketball Shorts
₪299.90
Chicago Bulls Association Edition
Chicago Bulls Association Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chicago Bulls Association Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
₪299.90
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
₪229.90
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Ja Standard Issue
Men's Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
₪249.90
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
₪299.90
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT 25.5cm (approx.) Game Classic Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT 25.5cm (approx.) Game Classic Basketball Shorts
₪169.90
Phoenix Suns Icon Edition
Phoenix Suns Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Phoenix Suns Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
₪299.90
Nike DNA Academy
Nike DNA Academy Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA Academy
Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
₪149.90
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
₪249.90
JA
JA Men's 20.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
JA
Men's 20.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
₪219.90
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
₪299.90
Kobe
Kobe Men's 2-in-1 Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's 2-in-1 Basketball Shorts
₪429.90
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
₪229.90
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Mesh Basketball Shorts
₪229.90
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Practice Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Practice Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
₪229.90
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
₪299.90
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Dallas Mavericks
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
₪299.90
Nike Classic
Nike Classic Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Classic
Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
₪219.90
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
₪249.90
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's 6" (15cm approx.) Basketball Shorts
Ja Standard Issue
Men's 6" (15cm approx.) Basketball Shorts
₪299.90
JA
JA Men's Nike 35.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
JA
Men's Nike 35.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
₪429.90

Basketball shorts: bringing pro technology to the team

Our basketball shorts are designed to help you raise your game. Think flexible fabrics that move with you and breathable weaves that keep you cool. Plus, with a wide range of colours and fits, you'll find the perfect option for you. Explore bright colours to make a statement or neutral tones that go with anything. You'll also spot team-branded options that let you rep your heroes in style. Our long basketball shorts give extra coverage and a casual look, while shorter basketball shorts are ideal for a barely-there feel. Each pair features our iconic Nike Swoosh, too—an unmistakable badge of quality.

What makes Nike basketball-style shorts stand out on the court? For starters, smart fabrics ensure you can play your best. Lightweight and stretchy construction lets you move with total freedom, so there's nothing holding you back. Notches at the hems and elasticated waists accentuate the easy feel. Meanwhile, our innovative Nike Dri-FIT technology wicks sweat away from your skin and disperses it over the material's surface so it can dry quickly. Mesh panels and air vents allow for maximum ventilation, keeping you cool and dry. Look out for styles with pockets on the sides, which are ideal for keeping your essentials secure.

Caring for our planet is our most important goal. That's why, wherever possible, we make our clothing and footwear from sustainable materials. Look out for apparel made from at least 50% recycled content, such as recycled polyester and nylon spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets. It's all part of Nike's Move to Zero, our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. We haven't reached our goals yet, but we're on our way. To join us, choose basketball shorts with the Sustainable Materials tag.