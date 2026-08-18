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Basketball NBA Tops & T-Shirts

(137)
Ja
Ja Men's Basketball T-shirt
Ja
Men's Basketball T-shirt
₪229.90
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's Basketball Sleeveless Top
Ja Standard Issue
Men's Basketball Sleeveless Top
₪279.90
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
₪219.90
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
₪439.90
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
₪439.90
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Boston Celtics Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
₪439.90
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
₪439.90
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Just In
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
₪439.90
Team 31
Team 31 Men's Nike Logo T-Shirt
Team 31
Men's Nike Logo T-Shirt
₪149.90
Orlando Magic Essentials
Orlando Magic Essentials Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Orlando Magic Essentials
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
₪149.90
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th Nike WNBA T-shirt
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA T-shirt
₪249.90
USA Practice
USA Practice Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
USA Practice
Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
₪149.90
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
₪369.90
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Chicago Bulls
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
₪149.90
Los Angeles Lakers Club
Los Angeles Lakers Club Men's T-Shirt
Los Angeles Lakers Club
Men's T-Shirt
₪149.90
Golden State Warriors Association Edition
Golden State Warriors Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
₪439.90
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Golden State Warriors
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
₪149.90
Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets 2024/25 Icon Edition
Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets 2024/25 Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets 2024/25 Icon Edition
Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
₪369.90
San Antonio Spurs Courtside
San Antonio Spurs Courtside Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt
San Antonio Spurs Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt
₪189.90
Cleveland Cavaliers 2025/26 Hardwood Classics
Cleveland Cavaliers 2025/26 Hardwood Classics Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Cleveland Cavaliers 2025/26 Hardwood Classics
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
₪439.90
Kobe
Kobe Nike Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
₪219.90
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
₪439.90
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
₪189.90
Philadelphia 76ers Club
Philadelphia 76ers Club Men's T-Shirt
Philadelphia 76ers Club
Men's T-Shirt
₪149.90
Memphis Grizzlies Club
Memphis Grizzlies Club Men's T-Shirt
Memphis Grizzlies Club
Men's T-Shirt
₪149.90
Spain Practice
Spain Practice Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Recycled Materials
Spain Practice
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
₪149.90
Boston Celtics Association Edition
Boston Celtics Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
₪439.90
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
₪419.90
Miami Heat Association Edition
Miami Heat Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Miami Heat Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
₪439.90
Ja
Ja Men's Basketball T-shirt
Ja
Men's Basketball T-shirt
₪169.90
Greece Practice
Greece Practice Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Greece Practice
Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
₪149.90
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Practice Mesh Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Practice Mesh Basketball Jersey
₪189.90
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
₪849.90
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
₪439.90
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
₪169.90
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
₪439.90
Golden State Warriors Club
Golden State Warriors Club Men's T-Shirt
Golden State Warriors Club
Men's T-Shirt
₪149.90
Boston Celtics Club
Boston Celtics Club Men's T-Shirt
Boston Celtics Club
Men's T-Shirt
₪149.90
San Antonio Spurs Courtside
San Antonio Spurs Courtside Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
San Antonio Spurs Courtside
Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
₪169.90
Chicago Bulls Essential
Chicago Bulls Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Chicago Bulls Essential
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
₪149.90
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
₪189.90
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
₪149.90
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
₪189.90
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
₪189.90
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
₪149.90
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball Oversized T-Shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball Oversized T-Shirt
₪229.90
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
₪189.90
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama'
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama' Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama'
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
₪439.90
Memphis Grizzlies Club
Memphis Grizzlies Club Men's T-Shirt
Memphis Grizzlies Club
Men's T-Shirt
₪149.90
Spain Practice
Spain Practice Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Recycled Materials
Spain Practice
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
₪149.90
Boston Celtics Association Edition
Boston Celtics Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
₪439.90
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
₪419.90
Miami Heat Association Edition
Miami Heat Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Miami Heat Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
₪439.90
Ja
Ja Men's Basketball T-shirt
Ja
Men's Basketball T-shirt
₪169.90
Greece Practice
Greece Practice Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Greece Practice
Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
₪149.90
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Practice Mesh Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Practice Mesh Basketball Jersey
₪189.90
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
₪849.90
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
₪439.90
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
₪169.90
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
₪439.90
Golden State Warriors Club
Golden State Warriors Club Men's T-Shirt
Golden State Warriors Club
Men's T-Shirt
₪149.90
Boston Celtics Club
Boston Celtics Club Men's T-Shirt
Boston Celtics Club
Men's T-Shirt
₪149.90
San Antonio Spurs Courtside
San Antonio Spurs Courtside Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
San Antonio Spurs Courtside
Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
₪169.90
Chicago Bulls Essential
Chicago Bulls Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Chicago Bulls Essential
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
₪149.90
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
₪189.90
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
₪149.90
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
₪189.90
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
₪189.90
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
₪149.90
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball Oversized T-Shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball Oversized T-Shirt
₪229.90
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
₪189.90
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama'
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama' Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama'
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
₪439.90

Basketball shirts & tops: breathability where you need it

We know things can get intense on the court. That's why we craft our basketball tops with breathable materials and innovative features. Take Nike Dri-FIT technology, for example. It wicks sweat away from the skin and disperses it across the surface of the garment, so it can evaporate quickly. The result? You stay cool and dry, even during high-energy games. Meanwhile, mesh panels and air vents offer maximum breathability, so you can keep moving for longer. Plus, lightweight material means you won't feel weighed down. You can accentuate the airy feel with a sleeveless cut and a roomy shape. Or look out for options with a split hem—perfect for increasing your range of movement as you dribble, twist and shoot.

With a wide range of designs and colours, you'll find something to suit your workout wardrobe. Our basketball T-shirts come in neutral tones that work with everything and bright colours that pop on the court. Team-branded options mean you can match your favourite players, while bold graphics give you a standout look. Meanwhile, contrasting colour trims provide added detail and our iconic Nike Swoosh is a premium finishing touch. We haven't forgotten the details either. Flatlock seams give our basketball shirts a sleek profile and help to prevent chafing during extended wear—so nothing will stop you from playing to the final whistle.

While you focus on the game, we've got our sights set on our own challenge—doing better for the planet. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. That's why you'll spot plenty of basketball tops made with sustainable materials, such as recycled polyester and nylon. These high-performance fabrics start out life as plastic bottles, old carpets and fishing nets, which we divert from landfill. To join us, choose pieces with the Sustainable Materials tag.