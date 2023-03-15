Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Basketball
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
      3. Trousers & Tights

      Basketball Trousers & Tights

      Tights & Leggings
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Size 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Basketball
      Brand 
      (0)
      Nike Pro
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Plus Size
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
      ₪399.90
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Air Fleece Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Air Fleece Trousers
      ₪369.90
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Warm-up Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Warm-up Trousers
      ₪399.90
      Brooklyn Nets Standard Issue
      Brooklyn Nets Standard Issue Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      Brooklyn Nets Standard Issue
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      ₪329.90
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      ₪409.90
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's Basketball Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's Basketball Trousers
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      ₪399.90
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT Men's Woven Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Men's Woven Trousers
      ₪239.90
      Jordan Brooklyn
      Jordan Brooklyn Women's Fleece Trousers
      Jordan Brooklyn
      Women's Fleece Trousers
      ₪279.90
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Nike NBA Fleece Trousers
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Trousers
      ₪259.90
      Chicago Bulls Showtime City Edition
      Chicago Bulls Showtime City Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      Chicago Bulls Showtime City Edition
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      ₪389.90
      Boston Celtics Courtside City Edition
      Boston Celtics Courtside City Edition Men's Nike NBA Fleece Trousers
      Boston Celtics Courtside City Edition
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Trousers
      ₪299.90
      Chicago Bulls Courtside City Edition
      Chicago Bulls Courtside City Edition Men's Nike NBA Fleece Trousers
      Chicago Bulls Courtside City Edition
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Trousers
      ₪299.90
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      ₪409.90
      Team 31 Standard Issue
      Team 31 Standard Issue Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      Team 31 Standard Issue
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      ₪329.90
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Standard Issue
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Standard Issue Women's Basketball Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Standard Issue
      Women's Basketball Trousers
      ₪329.90
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      ₪509.90
      Jordan 23 Engineered
      Jordan 23 Engineered Men's Fleece Trousers
      Jordan 23 Engineered
      Men's Fleece Trousers
      ₪349.90
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Cropped Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Cropped Leggings with Pockets
      ₪389.90
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's 3/4 Basketball Tights
      Sold Out
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Men's 3/4 Basketball Tights
      Miami Heat Showtime City Edition
      Miami Heat Showtime City Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      Miami Heat Showtime City Edition
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      ₪379.90
      Los Angeles Lakers Showtime
      Los Angeles Lakers Showtime Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      Los Angeles Lakers Showtime
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      ₪389.90
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Women's Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Women's Shorts