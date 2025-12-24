Pronation vs Supination: What's the Difference?

When you walk or run, your feet subtly shift how weight is distributed, and this is called pronation and supination, depending on which direction your feet tend to "roll" with every step.

"Pronation occurs when the foot rolls inward, placing more of a person's body weight on the inner border of the foot, and supination is the opposite: When the foot rolls outward, placing most of a person's body weight on the outer border of the foot," says Carol Mack, D.P.T., C.S.C.S., a physical therapist and trainer in Cleveland, OH. "These motions are normal and occur with every step that we take. Some people may pronate or supinate more than the typical amount, however."

When that happens, it's called overpronation or oversupination (underpronation), and that may have an impact on your gait and athletic performance.



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