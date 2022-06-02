How To Treat Sore Muscles After a Tough Workout, According to Experts

Sore muscles are a key part of improving your physical fitness—but only up to a point. Aching muscles can not only sabotage your motivation for your next workout, but they may also temporarily inhibit your mobility and physical performance.

What you tend to feel about 24 to 72 hours after a workout is called delayed-onset muscle soreness or DOMS. This can range from tenderness to more serious pain and research has suggested it happens more often when you're not used to an activity or haven't done it in a while. For example, athletes returning to training after time off tend to have more soreness than later in a season.

When it comes to identifying what helps sore muscles after working out, focusing on prevention is key—but if you skipped that step and are hobbling around your home, you can still find relief. Here's what the experts advise you do to aid muscle recovery. Though, if you're experiencing too much discomfort, and regularly, that could be a sign that something more serious, such as an injury, is going on. If pain persists, consider making an appointment with your doctor or other licenced medical professional.