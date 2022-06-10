What Shoes Are Best for Overpronation?

Certain shoes are designed with overpronation in mind. They work by counteracting the tendency to excessively roll inward, offering more cushioning and better arch support.

Stability shoes for overpronation work to stabilise the foot by adding in midsole motion control, known as a medial post. Medial support (firmer material in the midsole) helps keep your feet, ankles and legs in alignment. This allows for a smoother heel-to-toe motion without placing undue pressure on the big toe during push off.

Nike supportive shoes are designed for maximum shock absorption with a wider foreprint for stability and a more curved outsole for easier heel-to-toe transitions. Here's what you want to look for when shopping for the best shoes for overpronation.

Strategic Cushioning

If you overpronate, you need specific cushioning technology. Look for foam that's soft and springy while still providing stability, like Nike React Foam. It absorbs the impact of each stride without dampening the energy return of each stride.

Nike React Foam cushions each step, bouncing back to its original state to ensure a consistent underfoot feel stride after stride, mile after mile. Plus, it's Nike's longest-lasting foam.

Durable Stability

Shoes with too much flexibility will only worsen your foot's natural inclination to inward roll. It's important that your shoes keep your feet stable.

Nike Zoom Structure running shoes feature a triple-density dynamic support system in the midsole. This system uses opposing wedges of foam with different densities to help slow the rate of pronation. They also have asymmetrical Nike Flywire cables that wrap your foot and provide support without adding bulk.

Firm Arch Support

When your feet roll inward, your arches collapse. You need shoes with a firm midsole to mimic and protect your natural arches—with added support. This helps improve your foot alignment and running efficiency.

Go for shoes that are shaped like a rocker, which allow for a smooth heel-toe transition. They provide support for the three phases of a runner's stride—flexibility when your foot lifts off the ground, a smooth ride when your foot is moving forward and cushioned arch support at ground contact.

Reinforced Heel Counter

A common feature of stability shoes, reinforced heel counters give maximum support for overpronated feet during a long run. "Heel counter" refers to the padding and lining at the rear of your shoe that reduces slippage and provides enhanced stability with each stride. This is essential for runners who overpronate, as they may experience ankle rolling or pain in less stable shoes.