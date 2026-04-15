How to Pick the Right Running Shoes

Your foot anatomy and running style can make a difference when choosing the best shoe. Here's how to deal with some common problems:

Overpronation or Underpronation

Everyone needs some degree of pronation. When a person runs, the foot naturally moves into a pronated (inward) position as it hits the ground, then into a supinated (outward) position as the runner pushes away from the ground. This natural shifting keeps us nimble on our feet and able to navigate uneven terrain, says Welch, and, most importantly, "it's a way for your body to absorb force so you don't hurt yourself".

Issues strike when that amount of pronation is excessive. Overpronators tend to prefer stability shoes with a firmer midsole that helps prevent their foot from caving in too much. Underpronators typically fare better in neutral shoes, which provide more cushioning (but less support) and more shock absorption.

Flat Feet or High Arches

If you have flat feet, consider a shoe with a bit more support, says Welch. People with high arches "can often wear whatever they want and do well in a neutral shoe", he says.

Plantar Fasciitis

Plantar fasciitis is an injury to the plantar fascia, a strong band of tissue that runs down the middle of your foot and supports your arch, says Klein. It's often caused by excessive stress, like overtraining or a sudden increase in mileage. The inflammation typically creates a stabbing pain along the bottom of your foot, from your heel to your toes.

If your fasciitis is mild and/or caught and treated early, you can usually continue to run as long as you don't overdo it on mileage. If that's the case, the more supportive the shoe, the better. A stability shoe that provides extra cushioning at the heel may help lessen the pain.