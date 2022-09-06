The Best Nike Yoga Trousers for Women

The 7 Best Nike Yoga Trousers to Shop Now
Buying Guide
Check out the best Nike yoga trousers designed for comfort and free movement.
Whether you're settling into Crow Pose or binge-watching your favourite show, yoga trousers are an essential item if you're looking for soft, stretchy comfort. All Nike yoga trousers are designed with cosy, move-with-you fabric that won't bunch, slide or cause distractions.
Read on to learn which Nike yoga trousers are best for you, based on fit, activity and material preferences.
1.For Maximum Comfort: Nike Yoga Luxe High-Waist Leggings
Part of the Nike Luxe line, these trousers are made from Nike Infinalon fabric, designed to provide gentle compression while feeling soft against the skin.
Top features:
- Non-constricting waistband for comfort in the midsection
- Hidden pocket in the waistband
- Nike Dri-FIT Technology to wick away sweat from the body
- Thin (but non-sheer) Nike Infinalon fabric that hugs the body without being restrictive
(Related: How to Find Squat-Proof Leggings)
2.For a High-Rise Fit: Nike Yoga Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
For yoga enthusiasts who prefer extra coverage, check out the Nike Yoga Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings. The fabric, which is supportive and stretchy, moves with you seamlessly.
Top features:
- Nike Dri-FIT Technology for sweat control
- High-waist fit for secure coverage
- Unique, slight "V" shape on the back of the garment
- Inner waistband pocket that's large enough for a phone
3.For a Mid-Rise Fit: Nike One Luxe Mid-Rise Leggings
With Nike Luxe and Nike Dri-FIT materials embedded into the fabric, the Nike One Luxe Mid-Rise Leggings are designed to keep the wearer dry and comfortable—from a hot yoga session to post-class errands.
Top features:
- Silky, soft Nike One Luxe fibres that hug the skin
- Multiple hidden pockets to store essentials
- Nike Dri-FIT Technology for breathability
4.For a Roomy, Casual Style: Nike Yoga Luxe Dri-FIT Joggers
Another combination of Nike Luxe and Nike Dri-FIT, the Nike Yoga Luxe Dri-FIT Joggers are ideal trousers for folks who prefer a loose-fitting style. But these joggers are designed to stay put. If you tend to adjust leggings throughout yoga class, consider trying joggers instead.
Top features:
- Nike One Luxe material with a smooth, cosy feel
- Elastic waistband with a drawcord and elastic cuffs to help hold the trouser legs in place
- Nike Dri-FIT material
- Side pockets
5.For Cold Weather: Nike Yoga Therma-FIT High-Rise Fleece Joggers
Whether you're practising yoga in a chilly room or want some roomy (but insulated) trousers to lounge in, the Nike Yoga Therma-FIT High-Rise Fleece Joggers keep you comfy and cosy.
Top features:
- High-rise silhouette with adjustable, elastic waistband
- Nike Therma-FIT Technology to retain body heat
- Leg cuffs to keep the trousers in place
6.For a Cropped Fit: Nike Yoga Luxe Cropped Fleece Trousers
If you prefer a roomy fit and straight-leg design, opt for the Nike Yoga Luxe Cropped Fleece Trousers.
Top features:
- Smooth, buttery texture from the Nike One Luxe material
- Relaxed and loose fit with ample airflow to the legs
- Mid-rise, ribbed waistband to provide coverage as you stretch and bend
7.For the Most Secure Fit: Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe High-Waisted 7/8 Colour-Block Leggings
The stirrup design on these yoga leggings helps keep them in place, which makes the Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe High-Waisted 7/8 Colour-Block Leggings a great pick for people super focused on their yoga flow. If you're wearing them outside class, you can also pull the stirrup from under the foot for a casual, bunched look around the ankle.
Top features:
- Opening at the heel for support and mobility
- Nike Luxe fabric for gentle compression and a buttery-soft feel against the skin
- Nike Dri-FIT Technology to keep sweat off skin
- High-rise design
- Non-sheer fabric that passes the squat test
Words by Julia Sullivan