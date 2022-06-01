The Best Nike Swimsuits for Women

The Best Nike Women's Swimsuits for Swimming Laps or Lounging by the Pool
Buying Guide
From sneaker-inspired one pieces to reversible bikinis, Nike women's swimwear is suited for all kinds of summer outings, whether to the beach or the pool.
The best pool or beach days start with nice weather and a great swimsuit. When searching for a swimsuit you can comfortably wear, consider the demands you'll have for the suit, whether it's swimming laps, lounging by the pool or riding waves at the beach.
Nike women's swimsuits come in dozens of styles and fits made for all kinds of water activities. Here's what to look for when shopping for a new Nike swimsuit.
One-Piece Swimsuits
In the women's Nike Swim collection, you'll find one pieces made for higher-intensity activities, like lap swimming. For example, the Nike Fastback swimsuit has wide straps for a secure fit, as well as standard bottom coverage and flat seams to help reduce chafing.
The Solid Lace-Up Bandeau One-Piece, on the other hand, offers lighter bust support and a detachable strap, plus the cheeky, minimal bottom coverage and high-leg cut show off a bit more skin.
Two-Piece Swimsuits
Mixing and matching bikini tops and bottoms is a way to have some fun with your swimsuit collection. Nike Swim offers different bikini top styles, including bandeaus, tie-backs, tankinis, bralettes, reversible tops and even a scoop-neck "midkini" that falls somewhere between a bikini and a tankini.
Matching bottoms accompany each of the tops, available in different cuts like high-waisted, cheeky or standard fit. If you're looking for more coverage during certain water activities, Nike also carries tight, high-waisted swimming shorts with a 15cm (approx.) inseam.
Support
Though finding adequate breast support can sometimes be challenging when swimsuit shopping, it's important, especially if you plan to do higher-impact activities in your swimsuit, like beach volleyball. For a swimsuit top with higher support, look for features like adjustable straps and cups.
Fit
When it comes to choosing a swimsuit, fit is paramount. A swimsuit should feel comfortable and stay put when you jump in the pool. A too-tight swimsuit may dig into your skin and restrict movement, while one that's too loose may start to sag and fall down once it absorbs water.
When shopping for a new style, check out Nike's swimwear sizing guide and take any measurements you're unsure about before making your selection. Here's how:
- Bust: Measure around the fullest part of the bust, keeping the measuring tape horizontal.
- Waist: Measure around the narrowest part (typically where the body bends side to side), keeping the tape horizontal.
- Hips: Measure around the fullest part of the hips, keeping the tape horizontal.
- Torso: Measure from the high point of the shoulder (between the neck base and shoulder joint) over the fullest part of the bust, through the legs and up the back to the starting point.
Tip: If your body measurements for hips and waist correspond to two different suggested sizes, order the one indicated by your hip measurement.
Words by Emilia Benton