The Best Nike Swimming Trunks for Men

If you're making summer plans to hit the beach with friends, swim laps at the pool or try out a new water sport, you'll need a great pair of swimming trunks. The Nike swimming collection offers a variety of swimming shorts for all of your summer adventuring, with options in 13, 18 and 23cm (approx.) lengths and a range of colours and patterns.

Nike swimwear is made from performance fabrics that move with you and dry quickly, while providing comfort and coverage. Check out the five best Nike swimsuit styles for men.

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