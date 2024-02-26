The best black leggings by Nike

The most versatile black leggings by Nike
Buying guide
Choose from a broad selection of black leggings options by Nike.
The best black leggings are a foundational piece in a workout wardrobe, but they're not handy only when it's time to break a sweat. The sleek look of fitted leggings is also great for everyday errands, meeting up with friends and when you want to be comfortable without sacrificing style.
At Nike, you can find a range of black leggings for everyday life—from supportive, functional styles for running to soft, airy ones for yoga or lounging around the house. While black leggings may seem interchangeable (how different can black leggings really be?), the reality is that the material and design details make all the difference when choosing the right pair. Whether you top up on leggings for lifting or buy a few flattering style to fit your flexible lifestyle, here are some top picks by Nike.
Best black leggings for tough workouts: Nike GO Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
What makes them great: versatility makes these workout leggings a standout addition to your wardrobe. They're designed with six pockets, so you have easy access to your phone while running and have a place to keep your keys secured when you're on the go. The compressive fabric keeps you feeling secure, and a wide waistband stays snugly in place, even through tough workouts.
Feel: tight, sturdy fit with a wide waistband
Fabric: 68% nylon/32% elastane
Best black leggings for every day: Nike Sportswear Classics Women's High-Waisted Graphic Leggings
What makes them great: on days when you're hanging around the house or running errands, these curve-hugging, high-waisted leggings fit snugly without squeezing too tight. The soft fabric is thick, so you never have to worry about your leggings becoming see-through when you bend or move, making these leggings a top pick for everyday wear.
Feel: soft, stretchy fabric that feels thick and supportive
Fabric: 47% cotton/41% polyester/12% elastane
Best black leggings for running: Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
What makes them great: when you're out on a run, the last thing you want is to fidget with your gear. These leggings with a tie waist stay put as you move, while strategic mesh vents allow your skin to breathe without feeling scratchy or stiff. Convenient pockets can hold your keys and phone snugly against your body.
Feel: slightly stretchy, lightweight and breathable
Fabric: 80% polyester/20% elastane
Best black leggings for yoga: Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
What makes them great: when searching for yoga trousers, choose leggings that are so comfortable you'll forget all about them. The buttery-soft second-skin fabric and minimal seams make these black leggings an option you'll reach for whenever you want to feel light and unencumbered.
Feel: airy and soft to the touch, almost as if these trousers aren't there
Fabric: 63% nylon/37% elastane
Best black leggings for the gym: Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Graphic Leggings
What makes them great: when you want to keep things simple and streamlined, these leggings mean business. They're stretchy, lightweight and quick-drying, thanks to sweat-wicking technology. A wide elastic waistband sits snugly against your midsection so you can squat and bend freely.
Feel: breathable and stretchy
Fabric: 83% polyester/17% elastane
Best trendy black leggings: Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings With Pockets
What makes them great: the snug, mid-weight fabric balances comfort and support for heavy workouts or casual walks. These capri-length trousers fit people of all heights and are ideal for those who prefer a more cropped style. Capri-length silhouettes are a trendy choice, so consider these leggings for days when you don't plan on breaking a sweat, too.
Feel: slick yet soft, a supportive fit that comfortably hugs the body
Fabric: 76% nylon/24% elastane
Frequently asked questions:
What shoes go with black leggings?
The best shoes to wear with black leggings depend on the activity you're planning. Sneakers are a great choice, whether for casual everyday wear or workouts. For dressier occasions, try a pair of heeled black ankle boots.
Are black leggings still in style in 2024?
Black leggings are a timeless wardrobe staple for workouts and casual everyday style. The simplicity of the silhouette means that you can wear black leggings as part of a subtle ensemble or to add a casual touch to a trendy outfit.
What is the best material for black leggings?
The best material for black leggings depends on how you intend to use them. For workouts, you want a supportive, moisture-wicking material that will keep you cool. For wearing around the house, consider a stretchy, buttery-soft fabric.
Words by Aemilia Madden