At Least 20% Recycled Materials

(52)
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boots
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boots
€89.99
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Women's Shoes
€79.99
Nike Cortez Textile
Nike Cortez Textile Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cortez Textile
Women's Shoes
€89.99
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Club Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
€64.99
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
+3
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
€89.99
Nike Ava Rover
Nike Ava Rover Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Ava Rover
Shoes
€139.99
Nike SB Zoom Nyjah 4
Nike SB Zoom Nyjah 4 Skate Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike SB Zoom Nyjah 4
Skate Shoes
€109.99
Nike Quest 6
Nike Quest 6 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Quest 6
Women's Road Running Shoes
€79.99
Nike Air Max Muse
Nike Air Max Muse Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Muse
Women's Shoes
€159.99
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
€79.99
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Women's Road Running Shoes
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Revolution 8
Women's Road Running Shoes
€64.99
Nike MC Trainer 3
Nike MC Trainer 3 Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike MC Trainer 3
Women's Workout Shoes
€79.99
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Nike Juniper Trail 3 Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
€89.99
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boots
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club
Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boots
€59.99
Nike Ava Rover
Nike Ava Rover Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Ava Rover
Shoes
€139.99
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
€89.99
Nike Promina
Nike Promina Women's Walking Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Promina
Women's Walking Shoes
€69.99
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
€114.99
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
+4
Bestseller
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
€159.99
Nike Journey Run
Nike Journey Run Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Journey Run
Women's Road Running Shoes
€99.99
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
€84.99
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Firm-Ground Football Boot
€159.99
Nike Bella 7
Nike Bella 7 Women's Workout Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Bella 7
Women's Workout Shoes
€89.99
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
€94.99
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Soft-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Soft-Ground High-Top Football Boot
€99.99
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
€279.99
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Women's Trail-Running Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
€149.99
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Women's Road Running Shoes
€109.99
Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Structure 26
Women's Road Running Shoes
€149.99
Nike Pegasus 42 "Keely Hodgkinson"
Nike Pegasus 42 "Keely Hodgkinson" Women's Road Running Shoes
+5
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42 "Keely Hodgkinson"
Women's Road Running Shoes
€149.99
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Women's Shoes
€189.99
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
€59.99
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
€84.99
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Turf High-Top Football Shoes
€94.99
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
€269.99
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
€159.99
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
€94.99
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
€279.99
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
€89.99
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
€89.99
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Turf Football Shoe
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Turf Football Shoe
€139.99
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Turf High-Top Football Shoes
€69.99
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
€59.99
Nike Infinity G NN
Nike Infinity G NN Golf Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Infinity G NN
Golf Shoes
€89.99
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
€269.99
Nike Tiempo Streetgato
Nike Tiempo Streetgato Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Streetgato
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
€84.99
Nike Pegasus 42 By You
Nike Pegasus 42 By You Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Pegasus 42 By You
Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
€169.99
Nike Pegasus Plus
Nike Pegasus Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Soft-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Soft-Ground High-Top Football Boot
€99.99
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
€279.99
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Women's Trail-Running Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
€149.99
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Women's Road Running Shoes
€109.99
Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Structure 26
Women's Road Running Shoes
€149.99
Nike Pegasus 42 "Keely Hodgkinson"
Nike Pegasus 42 "Keely Hodgkinson" Women's Road Running Shoes
+5
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42 "Keely Hodgkinson"
Women's Road Running Shoes
€149.99
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Women's Shoes
€189.99
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
€59.99
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
€84.99
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Turf High-Top Football Shoes
€94.99
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
€269.99
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
€159.99
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
€94.99
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
€279.99
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
€89.99
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
€89.99
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Turf Football Shoe
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Turf Football Shoe
€139.99
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Turf High-Top Football Shoes
€69.99
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
€59.99
Nike Infinity G NN
Nike Infinity G NN Golf Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Infinity G NN
Golf Shoes
€89.99
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
€269.99
Nike Tiempo Streetgato
Nike Tiempo Streetgato Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Streetgato
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
€84.99
Nike Pegasus 42 By You
Nike Pegasus 42 By You Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Pegasus 42 By You
Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
€169.99
Nike Pegasus Plus
Nike Pegasus Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
30% off

At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.