At Least 20% Recycled Materials

(2057)
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
€64.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
30% off
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Men's shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Men's shoes
30% off
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
€19.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
30% off
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Tank Top
29% off
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
€32.99
Nike Heritage Sweep
Nike Heritage Sweep Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage Sweep
Backpack (25L)
€49.99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
30% off
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
€37.99
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
€29.99
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
30% off
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
+1
Bestseller
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
€34.99
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
30% off
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
€37.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Mesh Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Mesh Tank Top
€29.99
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Running Shorts
€37.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
€29.99
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
+1
Bestseller
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
€49.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
€34.99
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Younger Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Younger Kids' Shoes
29% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
€24.99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Briefs-Lined Running Shorts
+3
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Briefs-Lined Running Shorts
€54.99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
29% off
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
€29.99
Nike Jr Tiempo Maestro Club Flex
Nike Jr Tiempo Maestro Club Flex Younger Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr Tiempo Maestro Club Flex
Younger Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
€37.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
30% off
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
€59.99
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
+4
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
30% off
FFF 2026 Stadium Home
FFF 2026 Stadium Home Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Bestseller
FFF 2026 Stadium Home
Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
€59.99
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Men's Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Men's Shoes
€89.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€109.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
€44.99
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
+5
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
€139.99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
+1
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€79.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
€42.99
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Training T-Shirt
+2
Bestseller
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT Training T-Shirt
€24.99
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
€27.99
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT Tapered Versatile Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT Tapered Versatile Trousers
€64.99
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
+5
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
€47.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
30% off
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Top
€47.99
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
€64.99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
29% off
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
€29.99
Nike Jr Tiempo Maestro Club Flex
Nike Jr Tiempo Maestro Club Flex Younger Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr Tiempo Maestro Club Flex
Younger Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
€37.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
30% off
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
€59.99
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
+4
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
30% off
FFF 2026 Stadium Home
FFF 2026 Stadium Home Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Bestseller
FFF 2026 Stadium Home
Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
€59.99
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Men's Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Men's Shoes
€89.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€109.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
€44.99
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
+5
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
€139.99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
+1
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€79.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
€42.99
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Training T-Shirt
+2
Bestseller
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT Training T-Shirt
€24.99
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
€27.99
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT Tapered Versatile Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT Tapered Versatile Trousers
€64.99
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
+5
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
€47.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
30% off
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Top
€47.99
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
€64.99

At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.