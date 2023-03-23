Skip to main content
      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      €27.99
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK Men's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK
      Men's Shoes
      €219.99
      Nike Dunk Low Next Nature
      Nike Dunk Low Next Nature Older Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €84.99
      Nike Air Force 1 Impact Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 Impact Next Nature Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €89.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      €37.99
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG Multi-Ground Football Boots
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boots
      €84.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      €49.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      €49.99
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      €54.99
      Nike Air Max SYSTM
      Nike Air Max SYSTM Older Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max SYSTM
      Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike One (M)
      Nike One (M) Women's High-Waisted Leggings (Maternity)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One (M)
      Women's High-Waisted Leggings (Maternity)
      €69.99
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Nike Omni Multi-Court Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Power
      Nike Power Women's Training Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Power
      Women's Training Trousers
      €54.99
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      €44.99
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Nike Star Runner 3 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      €32.99
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy MG
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy MG Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy MG
      Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
      €54.99
      Nike Revolution 6
      Nike Revolution 6 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      €34.99
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Nike Star Runner 3 Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €29.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      €54.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      €34.99
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Next Nature
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Next Nature Women's Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      €59.99
      Nike Epic Fast
      Nike Epic Fast Women's Mid-Rise Running Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Epic Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise Running Leggings (Plus Size)
      Related Stories

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.