      At Least 20% Sustainable Materials By Weight - Footwear

      Nike Air Max Dawn Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      €54.99
      Nike Air Max SYSTM Older Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Dunk Low Next Nature Older Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €84.99
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG Multi-Ground Football Boots
      Sustainable Materials
      Multi-Ground Football Boots
      €84.99
      Nike Air Force 1 Impact Next Nature Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €89.99
      Nike Star Runner 3 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      €32.99
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy MG Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
      €54.99
      Nike Revolution 6 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      €34.99
      Nike Star Runner 3 Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €29.99
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Zoom Superfly 9 Academy AG Younger/Older Kids' Artificial-Grass Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Younger/Older Kids' Artificial-Grass Football Boot
      €62.99
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Next Nature
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Next Nature Women's Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      €64.99
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK Men's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Men's Shoes
      €219.99
      Nike Revolution 6 NN JP Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      €39.99
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      €62.99
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Club TF Younger/Older Kids' Turf Football Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Younger/Older Kids' Turf Football Shoes
      €39.99
      Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Max Dawn Older Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      €64.99
      Nike Phantom GX Club MG Multi-ground Football Boots
      Sustainable Materials
      Multi-ground Football Boots
      €59.99
      Nike Revolution 6 Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Club MG Multi-Ground Football Boots
      Sustainable Materials
      Multi-Ground Football Boots
      €59.99
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Women's Shoes

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.