Women’s dance leggings: move freely
Perfect your choreography with women’s dance tights and leggings from Nike. Our collection is home to plenty of styles that'll get you moving with confidence—whether you're in the studio or on the stage.
We know how important it is to feel supported. That’s why our women’s dance leggings are crafted with ultimate comfort in mind. Stretchy materials provide the right balance of compression and freedom, while leggings made with InfinaSoft fabric offer premium comfort as you jump and twist. For a snug feel, look for tight-fitting leggings and tights—so nothing gets between you and the music.
Looking for a little added support from your dancewear? Opt for Nike dance leggings for women with high-waisted shapes. These deliver support with extra coverage, so you can focus on your moves. Pairs with wide waistbands are designed to prevent distractions like pinching and sliding—so you can give your best performance. For more complicated choreography, take your pick from Nike women’s dance tights designed to handle the heat. Lightweight fabrics offer enhanced breathability. Meanwhile, innovative Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin, so it can evaporate fast—helping you stay cool and comfortable as your routine heats up.
When you need to take your keys or phone with you to the dance studio, choose a pair of Nike leggings with a handy small hidden pocket at the waistband. And to help us on our mission to net-zero waste and net-zero emissions, look out for women’s dance leggings crafted with recycled polyester fibres. It's all part of Nike's Move to Zero initiative—our mission to help protect the future of the planet.