Dance leggings and tights: showcase your talent
With a choice of cuts ranging from shorts to full-length, our dance leggings are designed for everyone. We use performance fabrics that hug your body to ensure a stage-ready look. Keep an eye out for extra stretchy fibres—they ensure your dance tights move with you and hold their shape, no matter how hard you train.
Our dance leggings come with clever technology to help you perform at your peak. Dri-FIT fabric wicks away sweat so it can dry fast, keeping you fresh and focused. Meanwhile, our compressive and supportive InfinaLock fabric feels like a second skin. Look for details like internal drawcords to adjust your fit on the go and multiple pockets to store your essentials.
Because aesthetics matter when it comes to dance leggings, we make sure our dancewear looks as good as it feels. Think timeless black, bold primary colours and softer tones. Keep an eye out for details like branded elastic waistbands and logos, as well as the iconic Nike Swoosh.