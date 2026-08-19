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  4. Tights & Leggings

Dance Leggings & Tights

(9)
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€29.99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
€64.99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€42.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Jordan Sport
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
€39.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
€24.99
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings (Extended Size)
€34.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
€24.99
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
€32.99
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
€34.99

Dance leggings and tights: showcase your talent

With a choice of cuts ranging from shorts to full-length, our dance leggings are designed for everyone. We use performance fabrics that hug your body to ensure a stage-ready look. Keep an eye out for extra stretchy fibres—they ensure your dance tights move with you and hold their shape, no matter how hard you train.

Our dance leggings come with clever technology to help you perform at your peak. Dri-FIT fabric wicks away sweat so it can dry fast, keeping you fresh and focused. Meanwhile, our compressive and supportive InfinaLock fabric feels like a second skin. Look for details like internal drawcords to adjust your fit on the go and multiple pockets to store your essentials.

Because aesthetics matter when it comes to dance leggings, we make sure our dancewear looks as good as it feels. Think timeless black, bold primary colours and softer tones. Keep an eye out for details like branded elastic waistbands and logos, as well as the iconic Nike Swoosh.