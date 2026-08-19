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Dancewear

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Nike Pro Indy Plunge
Nike Pro Indy Plunge Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Indy Plunge
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
€54.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Therma-FIT Fleece Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Therma-FIT Fleece Hoodie
€89.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
€47.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Medium-Support Padded Jumpman Bra
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Medium-Support Padded Jumpman Bra
€42.99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€42.99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
€64.99
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€29.99
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's T-shirt
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's T-shirt
€29.99
Nike Primary
Nike Primary Men's Dri-FIT Short-sleeve Versatile Top
Nike Primary
Men's Dri-FIT Short-sleeve Versatile Top
€49.99
Nike Hyverse
Nike Hyverse Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-sleeve Versatile Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Hyverse
Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-sleeve Versatile Top
€39.99
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Women's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Essential
Women's T-Shirt
€34.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
€54.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Jordan Sport
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
€39.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
€54.99
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
€32.99
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
€44.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Dance Jumpsuit
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Dance Jumpsuit
€69.99
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
€39.99
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
€24.99
Nike Indy
Nike Indy Girls' Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy
Girls' Sports Bra
€24.99
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
€34.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
€24.99
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings (Extended Size)
€34.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
€24.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Mesh Cover-Up Dance Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Mesh Cover-Up Dance Top
€32.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Long-Sleeve Dance Top
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Long-Sleeve Dance Top
€54.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Jacket
€64.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven Jacket
€64.99
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
€19.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Cropped T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Cropped T-Shirt
€24.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Trousers
€54.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Mesh Cover-Up Dance Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Mesh Cover-Up Dance Top
€32.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Long-Sleeve Dance Top
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Long-Sleeve Dance Top
€54.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Jacket
€64.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven Jacket
€64.99
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
€19.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Cropped T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Cropped T-Shirt
€24.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Trousers
€54.99
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Dance clothing: move to the music with confidence

Packed with high-performance fabrics and innovative details, the Nike dancewear collection includes sets and stylish separates. Discover a mix of street dance clothes, contemporary pieces and hip-hop dance outfits that'll get you feeling your best in the studio.

Stay cool until the music stops

Our contemporary dance outfits are crafted to keep you cool during your choreography—whether you're practising or performing. Getting ready to pop and lock? Look to our hip-hop and street dance outfits to try out your moves. Oversized sweaters provide a casual silhouette, while relaxed-fit joggers offer total comfort. When the tempo heats up, choose pieces made with our innovative Dri-FIT technology. It wicks sweat away from your body, so it can evaporate fast—keeping you cool and fresh for longer. Meanwhile, lightweight and breathable fabrics are designed to keep you comfortable.

Dance outfits without limits

When you're rehearsing, flexibility is key. And that's why our dance clothing is built to help you move freely. Take your pick of oversized pieces to move without restriction. Casual-fit hoodies, jumpers and sweatshirts create a relaxed shape, while oversized joggers allow extra room for movement in the legs. For dancewear that works as hard as you do, explore figure-hugging leggings and tights with extra stretch. These pieces move with you, so nothing gets in the way of you and the music. Look for pairs with extra wide waistbands to prevent pinching or rolling as you stretch and spin.

Protect your muscles

Whether you're on your way to the studio or heading to the stage, our dance clothes keep you snug with premium fabrics. Sweatshirts and hoodies crafted with brushed fleece are smooth on the outside and cosy on the inside, giving you an extra layer of warmth. Looking for relaxed bottoms you can wear to, from and in the studio? Dance joggers made with French terry material are supremely soft against the skin, while pairs with elasticated waistbands provide a comfortable fit. You can also mix and match cosy separates to create sleek dance practice outfits or add the perfect finishing touch with Swoosh-stamped trainers.

Feel supported as you move

Confidence is the key to flawless choreography, so our dance apparel is crafted for ultimate support. Bras with ultra-soft body-hugging material keep you comfortable, while Dri-FIT technology helps you stay cool and dry during your training. Longer sports bras add extra coverage, letting you move with confidence. Meanwhile, styles with adjustable straps give a flawless fit, so all you need to focus on is the beat. Designed with compression fabrics and squat-proof construction, Nike's collection of high-waisted leggings, shorts and tights is the ideal choice to provide extra support.